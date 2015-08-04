Preview: Orioles at Athletics

The Baltimore Orioles seek their ninth victory in the last 11 games when they visit the Oakland Athletics in Tuesday’s second contest of a three-game set. Baltimore rolled to a 9-2 victory in the series opener to move into a tie with the Minnesota Twins for the American League’s second wild card.

The Orioles have produced 41 runs over the last seven games and had 14 hits in the opener. First baseman Chris Davis hit a three-run homer, catcher Caleb Joseph hit a two-run shot and center fielder Adam Jones had three hits for the second time in four games. Oakland has lost eight of its last 11 games and owns the AL’s worst record at 47-60. Catcher Stephen Vogt had hits in his last two at-bats Monday after enduring 28 hitless ones, his second longest slump behind a career-opening 0-for-32 funk.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (9-7, 4.28 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (0-4, 3.10)

Gonzalez lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his last start and gave up five runs and 10 hits while losing to Detroit. It marked the third time in six starts that he has allowed five or more runs and he has a 6.03 ERA during the stretch. Gonzalez has a 5.68 ERA in two career appearances (one starts) against Oakland and has enjoyed success against third baseman Brett Lawrie (2-for-18).

Bassitt is winless in five starts despite only allowing 10 earned runs and issuing three walks. He lost to Cleveland in his last turn when he gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings. Bassitt is 0-3 with a 2.63 ERA in five home appearances (three starts) this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics CF Coco Crisp (neck) played for the first time since May 19 and went 2-for-4.

2. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop had three hits in the opener and is 6-for-10 over the past three games.

3. Oakland claimed INF/OF Danny Valencia off waivers from Toronto and he is expected to join the club Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Athletics 4