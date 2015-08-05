Preview: Orioles at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics’ postseason hopes were dashed weeks ago, but they’re sliding comfortably into their role as spoiler. The last-place Athletics have won three of their last four heading into Wednesday’s rubber match against the visiting Baltimore Orioles, who have fallen into third place in the AL East, 6 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees.

Oakland rolled to a 5-0 victory Tuesday and escaped any serious damage by Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who entered the game with six homers and 19 RBIs in his previous 10 games. Davis was held to a double Tuesday as Baltimore was shutout for the seventh time this season and dropped one game behind Toronto for the second AL wild card. Wednesday’s series finale could mark the Athletics debut of infielder/outfielder Danny Valencia, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday. Valencia, who was batting .296 with seven home runs for Toronto, could get the start at second base against left-handed starter Wei-Yin Chen.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MASN-HD (Baltimore), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (5-6, 3.24 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (6-7, 3.84)

Chen is looking to bounce back from a dismal outing Friday, when he was rocked for six runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings against Detroit. The 30-year-old allowed three home runs in the loss and has given up a total of 11 over his last seven starts. Billy Butler is 8-for-18 with two home runs against Chen, who has dominated Oakland in five career starts with a 4-0 record and 1.69 ERA.

After yielding 14 runs in his previous three starts covering 12 1/3 innings, Graveman allowed one unearned run over 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to the Indians on Friday. The 24-year-old rookie has gone 5-5 with a 2.94 ERA in 13 starts since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 23, but he has issued a total of 10 walks in his last four outings. Graveman is making his first start against the Orioles following two relief appearances last season as a member of the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is listed as day-to-day with lower back tightness.

2. The Orioles optioned RHP Tyler Wilson to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled LHP T.J. McFarland.

3. The Athletics traded LHP Eric O‘Flaherty and cash considerations to the Mets for a player to be named later or cash.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Orioles 5