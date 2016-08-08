Preview: Orioles at Athletics

The Baltimore Orioles moved back into sole possession of first place in the American League East with a strong start to their 10-game road trip and have won five of seven. The Orioles will head further west when they visit the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a four-game series on Monday.

Manny Machado became the second player in history to homer in each of the first three innings when Baltimore dominated the rubber match with a 10-2 win at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Machado drove in a career-high seven runs in the win and finished up the weekend 7-for-15 with nine RBIs and five runs scored to lead the Orioles offense. The Athletics are stumbling along in last place in the AL West and totaled three runs while being swept at home in a three-game series by the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Oakland has dropped eight of its last nine games and lost its ace on Sunday when right-hander Sonny Gray was placed on the disabled list with a forearm strain.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (3-8, 4.08 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (7-7, 4.46)

Gausman bounced back from a terrible start in a loss at Toronto on July 29 by holding Texas to two runs in seven innings while striking out seven in a win on Wednesday. The LSU product yielded one home run in that win and has had some trouble keeping the ball in the park with 20 homers allowed in 110 1/3 total innings. Gausman is still looking for his first road win of 2016 and is 0-7 with a 5.62 ERA in 11 starts away from home.

Graveman had a string of five straight quality starts come to an end when he was knocked around for six runs on nine hits – two homers – in four innings at the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. The 25-year-old escaped without a decision in that contest but suffered the loss at Cleveland on July 29 – his first since May 19. Graveman has never had much success against the Orioles and was ripped for six runs on five hits – four home runs – in 2 2/3 innings at Baltimore on May 8.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles OF Steve Pearce (right elbow strain) left Sunday’s game and is day-to-day.

2. Oakland 3B Danny Valencia went 0-for-10 with three strikeouts over the weekend.

3. Baltimore LF Hyun Soo Kim scored at least one run in each of his last four starts.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Athletics 3