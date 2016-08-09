Preview: Orioles at Athletics

All-Star third baseman Manny Machado has four homers and nine RBIs over the past two games and hopes to continue his power surge when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game series. The recent display has increased Machado's round-tripper count to 26, nine shy of his career high set last season.

Machado homered on Monday but it couldn't stop Baltimore from suffering a 3-2 defeat and falling into a virtual tie for first place in the American League East with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles are 2-2 on a 10-game road swing and have dropped eight of their past 13 games. Oakland's victory was just its second in the past 10 games and the Athletics have tallied just six runs over the first four contests of a 10-game homestand. Oakland left fielder Khris Davis has matched his career best of 27 homers but has just one blast and one RBI over the last nine games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (7-9, 5.08 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Zach Neal (1-1, 5.25)

Miley was recently acquired from Seattle and lost his Baltimore debut with he gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings Thursday. He has lost seven of his last eight decisions after a 6-2 start with the lone victory coming when he gave up one run and one hit in seven innings against the Chicago Cubs on July 30. Miley is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two career starts against the Athletics and has struggled with Marcus Semien (3-for-8).

Neal has tentatively moved into the rotation with Sonny Gray being placed on the disabled list. The start against Baltimore is his second of the season, and the first didn't go well as he was hammered for seven runs and eight hits in four innings by Seattle on May 25. Neal hasn't been scored on in 9 1/3 innings over his last four major league appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones had three hits in the opener and is 9-for-18 during a four-game hitting streak.

2. Oakland All-Star C Stephen Vogt homered on Monday to end a 15-game homerless drought.

3. Baltimore OF/1B Steve Pearce (elbow) sat out Monday but manager Buck Showalter said the club hopes that a cortisone shot will resolve the issue and help Pearce avoid the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Athletics 3