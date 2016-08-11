Preview: Orioles at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have scored just six runs against Baltimore over the past three nights but are in position to record a four-game sweep when they host the Orioles in Thursday's series finale. Oakland has posted three straight one-run victories and has limited Baltimore to three runs and 17 hits.

The Orioles have dropped 10 of their last 15 games and the offensive issues have led to the club falling one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. Center fielder Adam Jones is 6-for-12 in the series but All-Star right fielder Mark Trumbo is 0-for-11 with five strikeouts and catcher Matt Wieters is 1-for-10. The Athletics have scored just nine runs over the first six contests of a 10-game homestand and Wednesday's lone run came courtesy of first baseman Yonder Alonso's third-inning double. Oakland cleanup hitter Khris Davis is just 1-for-10 in the series and has gone eight games without a homer.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (14-4, 3.50 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (0-0, 5.35)

Tillman lost just twice over his first 21 outings before going 0-2 with a 5.94 ERA over his plast three turns. He lost to the Chicago White Sox in his last start when he gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. Tillman is 3-0 with a 2.58 ERA in six career starts against Oakland, including a victory May 8 when he allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Triggs is being called on to make his second start of the season as the shorthanded rotation is without injured starters Sonny Gray and Jesse Hahn. He started against the Los Angeles Angels on June 18 and gave up one run and three hits in three-plus innings before departing. Opponents are batting .297 against Triggs but he has struck out 34 in 33 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore LHP T.J. McFarland (knee) pitched three scoreless innings for the Rookie-level Gulf Coast Orioles and will make another rehab appearance for Single-A Frederick on Monday.

2. Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle (shoulder) could begin a rehab stint next week.

3. Trumbo is just 7-for-61 with one homer over his past 16 contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, Athletics 2