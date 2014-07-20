Athletics 10, Orioles 2: Sonny Gray struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings to win his fourth consecutive start while John Jaso, Josh Donaldson and Craig Gentry recorded two hits and two RBIs apiece as host Oakland claimed the rubber match of the three-game series.

Gray (11-3) won his fifth straight decision after yielding two runs - one earned - and two hits to help the Athletics prevail for the eighth time in their last nine home games. Stephen Vogt delivered three hits and an RBI, Eric Sogard had two hits and drove in a run and Yoenis Cespedes contributed a pair to the 15-hit attack while scoring twice.

Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman (4-3), who defeated Oakland in June, was roughed up for five runs and nine hits in four innings. J.J. Hardy and Manny Machado each drove in a run for the Orioles, whose first three hitters in the lineup - Nick Markakis, Steve Pearce and Adam Jones - were 0-for-11 after going 9-for-13 in Saturday’s 8-4 victory.

Coco Crisp led off the Oakland first with a single and Jaso followed with a triple into the right-center gap before scoring on a wild pitch. Donaldson’s sacrifice fly in the third made it 3-0 and Jaso delivered a run-scoring single an inning later.

The Athletics stretched the advantage to 7-1 in the fifth as Vogt delivered an RBI double, another run scored on Machado’s error and Sogard followed with an RBI groundout. Oakland made it 10-1 in the sixth, when Donaldson hit a run-scoring single and Gentry plated two with a base hit three batters later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland maintained its 1 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West, while Baltimore’s advantage in the AL East slipped to three games over Toronto and the New York Yankees. ... Oakland has a major league-best plus-150 run differential, with the Angels next at plus-90. ...The Athletics are 18-11 versus the AL East, the best record among AL teams.