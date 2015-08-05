Orioles 7, Athletics 3 (10 innings)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- First baseman Chris Davis belted a grand slam in the top of the 10th inning Wednesday afternoon, delivering the Baltimore Orioles a 7-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

The win was the Orioles’ second in the three-game series in Oakland and ninth in their last 12 games overall.

Catcher Caleb Joseph opened the 10th with his second hit of the game, a single against the fifth A’s pitcher, right-hander Arnold Leon (0-1).

Third baseman Manny Machado sent Joseph to third with a single, after which Oakland manager Bob Melvin chose to intentionally walk right fielder Gerardo Parra to load the bases.

The strategy initially worked as Orioles center fielder Adam Jones popped out for the first out. But Davis then took Leon to a full count before bombing his 28th homer over the 388-foot sign in left-center field.

Davis, who began the day third in the American League in RBIs, now has 79.

Left-hander Zach Britton (2-0), the fourth Orioles pitcher, got the win with two innings of one-hit relief.

Davis, Joseph and shortstop J.J. Hardy had two hits apiece for the Orioles.

Shortstop Marcus Semien had a two-run double among two hits for the A‘s, who had won three of their previous four games.

Five of Oakland’s eight hits were doubles, tying a season-high.

Neither starting pitcher factored in the decision after both exited with the score tied at 3-3 in the middle innings.

A’s right-hander Kendall Graveman, seeking to end a four-game winless run, took a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning before falling victim to three consecutive two-out hits.

Orioles designated hitter Jimmy Paredes and Hardy had two of the singles, each driving in a run. Hardy’s hit scored Davis with the tying run.

A’s center fielder Billy Burns prevented additional scoring in the inning with a leaping catch at the center field fence to take a possible home run away from the Orioles’ Jones. The catch occurred after Parra had opened the inning with a bunt single.

Parra eventually scored on Paredes’ hit.

Graveman gave up three runs on six hits in his 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Orioles left-hander Wei-Yin Chen was replaced by right-hander Brad Brach to start the bottom of the sixth. Chen struggled through five innings, allowing four hits and four walks, but limited the damage to three runs. He struck out four.

Semien had a hand in Oakland’s first three runs.

He walked and scored on second baseman Brett Lawrie’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning.

The run allowed the A’s to get even at 1-1 after Baltimore had opened the scoring in the top of the inning on a double by second baseman Jonathan Schoop and a following RBI single by left fielder Nolan Reimold.

Semien put Oakland on top 3-1 in the fourth with a two-run double that scored catcher Josh Phegley, who had walked, and left fielder Mark Canha, who doubled Phegley to third.

NOTES: Arizona sent rookie RHP Zack Godley, who won his first three MLB starts, to Double-A Mobile and called up RHP Allen Webster from Triple-A Reno. Chief Baseball Officer Tony La Russa said the team does not plan to go with a six-man rotation and wanted more help in the bullpen after LHP starter Patrick Corbin lasted just 1 1/3 innings on Tuesday. ... The four-game series ends Thursday afternoon with Arizona RHP Jeremy Hellickson (7-7, 4.95 ERA) facing Washington rookie RHP Joe Ross (2-3, 3.00), who has 40 strikeouts and just four walks in 39 innings to start his big league career. ... Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg, who has been on the disabled list since July 5 with a left oblique strain, threw a bullpen session Wednesday after he made a minor league rehab start Monday for Triple-A Syracuse. He could be activated and start this weekend at home against the Colorado Rockies.