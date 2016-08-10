Neal, A's shut down Orioles

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland A's rookie right-hander Zach Neal was watching the MLB Network before his second career major league start Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles when he learned a fact about his opponent.

"I saw that they led the AL in homers, so I knew I had to keep the ball down, keep the ball down and mix my speeds up a little bit," Neal said. "If I did that I knew I'd be all right."

Neal was more than all right. He allowed just one run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the A's to a 2-1 victory against the Orioles at the Oakland Coliseum. Neal (2-1) struck out one, walked none and threw just 72 pitches.

"He was really, really good," A's catcher Stephen Vogt said. "Before the game in the bullpen, just talking to him, you could tell he was ready. You could tell he was a lot more comfortable, a lot more ready. Second start, and he's been throwing the ball great for us."

In his first start, Neal gave up seven runs over four innings in a 13-3 loss at Seattle on May 25.

"If you don't learn from your mistakes, you're not getting better," Neal said. "So that was kind of what I wanted to do this time out, pitch my game and attack the hitters the way I know I can. It went well."

With A's starters Sonny Gray and Jesse Hahn on the disabled list and Daniel Mengden back at Triple-A Nashville, Neal moved from the bullpen to the rotation to help fill the void.

Neal pitched three perfect innings before Adam Jones hit a leadoff homer in the fourth, his 22nd blast of the season.

"He kept the ball down," Jones said. "It's not like he struck us out. He just kept getting ground balls right at people. Tough luck. Same thing as last night, both of those guys, sinker ball guys," he said of A's right-hander Kendall Graveman. "Tip your cap and go home."

The Orioles, who have lost the first two games in the four-game series, remain tied atop the American League East with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Left-hander Wade Miley (7-10) gave up two runs on six hits over six innings and lost his second straight start since being acquired by Baltimore from the Seattle Mariners on July 31. He struck out two, walked three and threw 99 pitches.

"I felt pretty good," Miley said. "As the game went on I felt better. I didn't command the ball great early, but I was able to find it later on."

After Neal exited, Liam Hendriks threw 1 2/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts. He took over in the sixth with one out and Jonathan Schoop, who had doubled, on third. Hendriks retired Jones on a pop up and Hyun Soo Kim on a come-backer.

"He's coming into situations now where he has to be perfect and he's pitching as well as he has all year," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Hendriks.

John Axford pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing no hits while striking out two. Ryan Madson pitched a scoreless ninth for his 24th save.

Jake Smolinski went 2-for-2, walked twice and scored a run for the A's. Danny Valencia had an RBI double.

Jones finished with two of Baltimore's three hits.

The A's (50-63) took a 2-0 lead in the third. Marcus Semien and Smolinski hit back-to-back singles with one out, and Valencia lined an opposite-field RBI double down the right field line. Khris Davis followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Orioles (63-49) cut Oakland's lead to 2-1 in the fourth when Jones lined a leadoff home run into the left field seats, Baltimore's first hit off Neal.

NOTES: Athletics RHP Sonny Gray (right forearm strain) said he was relieved to learn Monday night that he wouldn't need surgery, but has no target date to resume throwing. Gray was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, and an MRI exam on Monday revealed no structural damage. ... Orioles OF Steve Pearce (right elbow strain), who had a cortisone injection Sunday, missed his second straight game but said he's confident he can avoid a trip to the disabled list. Manager Buck Showalter said he will decide whether to put Pearce on the disabled list before the Orioles begin a three-game series against San Francisco on Friday. ... Athletics INF Eric Sogard (left knee surgery) has resumed baseball activities, but manager Bob Melvin said he likely won't be able to play this season. ... Orioles LHP T.J. McFarland (left knee inflammation) was scheduled to pitch two or three innings Tuesday for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Orioles, but their game was rained out. McFarland will pitch on Wednesday, weather permitting.