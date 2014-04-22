Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles had a little trouble holding onto big leads over the weekend but managed to earn a four-game split in Boston. The Toronto Blue Jays, who host the opener of a three-game set with the Orioles on Tuesday, have the power to make teams pay for being a little loose with their leads. The Blue Jays took two of three from the Cleveland Indians over the weekend, capping off a 5-4 road trip that started with a pair of wins in Baltimore.

The Orioles squandered a 5-0 lead in a loss Sunday and nearly let a six-run cushion get away Monday afternoon before closer Tommy Hunter stranded the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second to earn his fifth save. Toronto had some trouble scoring in its visit to Baltimore on April 11-13 before breaking out with three home runs to earn an 11-3 victory in the rubber game. Jose Bautista belted a three-run homer in that contest and has scored five runs in the last four games while driving in three in that span.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), Rogers SportsNet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (1-1, 6.28 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (1-3, 6.26)

Gonzalez struggled in his first two starts but turned in a strong effort with five scoreless innings against Tampa Bay last time out. The Mexico native allowed only three hits in that start but walked three and needed 98 pitches to get through five frames. Gonzalez is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA in eight career games - seven starts - against Toronto.

Dickey threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his lone win April 5 but has yielded a total of 10 runs in 11 1/3 frames to lose his last two. The knuckleballer battled his command last time out, issuing five walks in 4 1/3 innings at Minnesota. Dickey made three starts against Baltimore in 2013 and went 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 10 walks in 18 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bautista is 2-for-9 with a double and three strikeouts against Gonzalez in his career.

2. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy (hamstring) sat out Monday and is day-to-day.

3. Baltimore LHP Zach Britton yielded a solo home run on Monday after seven straight appearances without an earned run to begin the season.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, Blue Jays 6