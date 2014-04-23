Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles don’t need anyone to tell them that bad things come in threes - they discovered that all on their own in a dreadful series opener in Toronto. Chris Tillman will look to get Baltimore back on track - and continue his hot start in the process - as he takes the hill Wednesday for the second of a three-game series against the Blue Jays. Toronto used a trio of three-run homers to erase a three-run deficit and cruise to a 9-3 victory Tuesday night.

The Orioles have dropped three of their last four, but can take some solace in Nelson Cruz’s continued success. The offseason acquisition had his own three-run homer in the loss and has driven in nine runs over his last five games - all away from Camden Yards - to seize the team lead with 16. He’ll try to extend his RBI streak against Toronto right-hander Dustin McGowan, who has struggled with inconsistency in his return to a full-time starting role.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (2-1, 1.71 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Dustin McGowan (1-1, 4.85)

Tillman hit his first rough patch in his last outing but still escaped with the win in Boston despite allowing three runs on seven hits and walking four in just five innings of work. The 26-year-old Anaheim native had been dominant prior to that start, limiting the opposition to four runs over his first 21 1/3 innings. That includes a sensational eight-inning performance in which he held Toronto to a pair of unearned runs over eight innings but lost 2-0.

McGowan is still working to regain his form after missing most of the past five seasons - and it has shown in his hefty pitch counts. The 32-year-old threw 72 pitches over 2 2/3 innings in his season opener, earned the win in Baltimore on a 6 1/3-inning, 90-pitch performance April 11 and followed that up by needing 85 pitches to record 12 outs in a no-decision against Minnesota. McGowan is allowing opposing hitters to bat a robust .333 so far in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is mired in a 1-for-16 slump that has plummeted his average 58 points to .234.

2. Blue Jays outfielder Colby Rasmus is 6-for-17 with a pair of home runs lifetime against Tillman.

3. Toronto 3B Brett Lawrie has 12 RBIs in his last eight games but is hitting just .135 for the season.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Blue Jays 2