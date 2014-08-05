Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays attempt to close the gap in the American League East when they host the division-leading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in the opener of their three-game series. Toronto enters the showdown four games behind Baltimore after scoring a total of four runs while losing the final three contests of a four-game set at Houston. The Blue Jays, who had won six straight prior to the skid, return home from a 6-4 road trip holding a one-game lead over the New York Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot.

After taking two of three from Seattle to complete a 4-2 homestand, Baltimore rallied for five runs over the latter three innings to post a 7-3 triumph at Washington on Monday in the makeup of an interleague contest postponed in early July. Delmon Young delivered an RBI single in the seventh to snap a tie and Caleb Joseph capped his second career three-RBI performance with a two-run base hit in the eighth after getting the Orioles on the board with a solo homer in the third. The Orioles and Blue Jays split their first 10 meetings this season, with Baltimore winning two of three at Toronto from April 22-24.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (8-7, 3.69 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (11-7, 3.11)

Norris was forced to settle for a no-decision on Thursday despite scattering eight hits over seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels. The 29-year-old lost two of his previous three outings following a four-start winning streak that preceded a stint on the disabled list. Norris improved to 2-0 in four career turns against Toronto on June 14, when he yielded one run over 6 2/3 innings.

Buehrle halted his nine-game winless streak in strong fashion on Wednesday, limiting the Red Sox to one run and six hits over 6 2/3 innings at Boston. The 35-year-old was an early Cy Young Award candidate, winning 10 of his first 11 decisions, but hadn’t posted a victory since June 1 versus Kansas City despite allowing three runs or fewer five times during his slide. Buehrle fell to 8-9 lifetime against the Orioles after surrendering four runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 frames at Baltimore on June 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays are expected to activate INF Brett Lawrie (finger) from the disabled list prior to Tuesday’s opener.

2. Former Baltimore RHP Jim Johnson, who was released by Oakland on Friday, worked out for the Orioles on Monday.

3. Toronto OF Jose Bautista enters the series having reached base safely in 13 straight contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Orioles 2