Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles look to put even more distance between themselves and the Blue Jays when the division rivals meet in Toronto for the middle contest of their three-game series Wednesday. Baltimore posted a 9-3 victory in the opener to extend its lead over second-place Toronto in the American League East to five games. Caleb Joseph, Jonathan Schoop and Chris Davis homered as the Orioles won for the fourth time in five contests.

The Blue Jays maintained their one-game lead for the second wild-card spot in the AL despite suffering their fourth consecutive loss. Colby Rasmus belted a two-run homer and Jose Reyes collected three hits as Toronto fell to 5-6 in the season series. Brett Lawrie’s return lasted only three innings as the infielder experienced tightness in his lower back just hours after being activated from the disabled list, where he spent time with a finger injury.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), RSN, TVA (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (12-3, 3.76 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (7-9, 4.62)

Chen looks to extend his winning streak to six starts after a pair of dominant performances against Seattle. The 29-year-old native of Taiwan allowed a total of one run and 10 hits over 15 1/3 innings in the victories over the Mariners and has given up three runs or fewer in each outing during his winning streak and 10 of his last 11 overall starts. Chen lost his only career start against Toronto, surrendering five runs on nine hits and two walks over five frames Sept. 24, 2012.

Hutchison lasted just three innings in his last start, allowing four runs and six hits but escaping with a no-decision. The 23-year-old has yielded four or more runs five times in his last eight outings and has won only twice in that span. Hutchison improved to 2-0 in five career turns against the Orioles when he scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings at Baltimore on June 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays OF Jose Bautista has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games.

2. Joseph has homered in each of his last three contests.

3. The Orioles are hitting .223 since the All-Star break, the worst average in the AL.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Blue Jays 2