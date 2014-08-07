Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles sit four games up in the American League East, but their lead would be bigger if they could find a way to extend their strong division play into their matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles play at Toronto on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series, having split their 12 matchups with Toronto in 2014 while going 21-13 against the rest of the division. The Blue Jays are second in the East, but hold a half-game advantage for the second AL wild-card spot.

Both teams not only occupy the top two spots in the East, both are also first and second in the majors in homers. Baltimore leads the way with 137 while the Blue Jays sit one back at 136 after each team homered once in Toronto’s 5-1 victory Wednesday. Baltimore’s offense has struggled since the All-Star break, and Chris Davis’ homer Wednesday was the only hit the Orioles mustered as Drew Hutchison dominated Baltimore’s lineup.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (5-6, 3.93 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (8-5, 4.34)

Gonzalez looks for his second win since mid-June when he makes his 20th appearance (19th start) of the season. He gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings Saturday against Seattle. Gonzalez, who has posted a 2.60 ERA in his past five starts, gave up two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in a no-decision against Toronto on April 22.

Happ made one of his strongest starts of the season his last time out, allowing one run on three hits in seven innings of a no-decision Friday at Houston. The 31-year-old gave up nine runs in 11 1/3 innings in his first two starts of July, but in his past three outings has surrendered three earned runs in 18 1/3 frames. Happ is 1-0 in two starts against Baltimore this year, posting a 2.08 ERA with nine strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 1B Adam Lind, out since July 7 with a fractured right foot, is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday in the Gulf Coast League.

2. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter told reporters Wednesday that RHP Ubaldo Jimenez could be activated from the disabled list this weekend. Jimenez has been sidelined with a sprained right ankle since July 13.

3. Davis has five homers against Toronto this season and 21 since the start of 2012.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Blue Jays 3