Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles own the best record in the majors since the All-Star break, thanks largely to a pitching staff led by Chris Tillman that has posted a league-best 2.91 ERA. Tillman attempts to wrap up an undefeated second half of the season on Friday as the Orioles begin a three-game set in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Baltimore has posted a 43-22 mark since the Midsummer Classic and its ace has done his part, going 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 13 outings over that span.

The Orioles, who clinched the American League East for the first time since 1997 on Sept. 16, have won each of Tillmans last 11 starts and look to improve on their 10-6 record this season against division rival Toronto. The Blue Jays saw their three-game winning streak snapped in Thursday’s 7-5 loss to Seattle as Jose Bautista and Jose Reyes received the day off. Toronto has dropped five of its last six meetings against Baltimore and Tillman has yet to suffer a loss on the road in 15 turns this season.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (13-5, 3.26 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (10-13, 4.51)

Tillman, who has been named as the Orioles starter for Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Oct. 2 in Baltimore, continued his second-half roll in Saturdays 7-2 win over Boston. The six-year veteran limited the Red Sox to two runs on five hits in seven frames and has not surrendered more than three earned runs in any of his last 20 turns. Tillman is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA in three starts this season versus the Blue Jays and 4-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 13 all-time outings against them.

Wrapping up his first full season in the majors after missing all of 2013 due to Tommy John surgery, Hutchison was tagged with his second straight loss in Sundays 5-2 setback against the New York Yankees. The 24-year-old yielded two runs on five hits and three walks, needing 94 pitches to make it through four innings. Hutchison gave up six runs in 6 1/3 frames in a Sept. 16 loss at Baltimore, but allowed only one run over 15 2/3 innings en route to a pair of wins against the Orioles earlier in the season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bautista has reached base safely in 57 of his 61 games since the All-Star break and in a league-best 139 of his 151 starts this season.

2. Baltimore, which has hit 209 homers (28 more than any other team), lost for the first time in 27 games this season Thursday when it hit at least three home runs.

3. Hutchison is 3-0 with an 0.96 ERA in his last four home starts  a stretch which began when he allowed one run on one hit in 8 2/3 frames against Baltimore on Aug. 6.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Blue Jays 3