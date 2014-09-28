Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles have taken their foot off the throttle and head into Sunday’s regular-season finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays riding their first three-game losing streak since Aug. 22-24. The Orioles have shown little resistance in dropping the first two games of the series, scoring two runs and mustering four hits in each loss. Miguel Gonzalez takes the mound for Baltimore with a chance to give the Orioles four 10-game winners for the first time since 1997.

Dickey will turn 40 next month but is showing no signs of slowing down, going 5-0 in seven starts since his last loss on Aug. 13 in Seattle. “He’s been really good. For the most part, lately he’s stayed away from the home-run ball,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “When his knuckleball is on, he’s awfully tough. ... He’s had a heck of a year.” Blue Jays outffielder Kevin Pillar is closing on a strong note, going 6-for-15 with two homers, three RBIs and six runs scored in his last five.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (9-9, 3.33 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (14-12, 3.78)

Gonzalez followed a three-start winning streak by taking the loss in his last two runs, allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings versus Boston and three runs in six frames against the New York Yankees. Gonzalez continues to be victimized by the long ball, surrendering eight homers in his last eight outings. He worked six innings of one-run ball at Toronto on Aug. 7 to improve to 5-2 with a 2.87 ERA against the Blue Jays.

Dickey has a chance to post the second-highest victory total of his career, behind only his 20-win season of 2012 with the New York Mets. He beat the Mariners last time out, pitching seven innings for the fourth time in his last five starts while allowing two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last nine trips to the mound. Dickey had a no-decision against the Orioles earlier in the season and is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones hit his 25th career homer versus Toronto on Saturday, his most against any opponent.

2. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista is 0-for-8 in the series following a five-game hitting streak.

3. Orioles C Caleb Joseph is 0-for-30 in his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Orioles 3