Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays look to win back-to-back games for the first time in nearly two weeks when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the second of a three-game set on Wednesday. Jose Reyes returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with a cracked rib and drove in two runs Tuesday while Edwin Encarnacion homered twice as the Blue Jays used a six-run second inning to breeze past the Orioles 13-6.

Jose Bautista added the 250th home run of his career after Jason Garcia threw behind him as Toronto scored 10 or more runs for the third time against Baltimore. The Orioles dropped their second consecutive game as Bud Norris was pulled after allowing nine earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings. Defensive miscues continue to plague Baltimore, which has committed at least one error in each of its last four games, including five in its last two outings. The Orioles have given up 36 runs in four games against the Blue Jays and hope to shore up their pitching in order to avoid losing their third straight series to Toronto, dating back to last season.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Baltimore), SNET 1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-2, 6.23 ERA)

Jimenez hopes to beat the Blue Jays for the second time in less than two weeks after allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings in the 7-1 win on Apr. 11. The 31-year-old hasn’t allowed an earned run yet this season after fanning 10 batters and surrendering just one walk versus Toronto. Jimenez is 4-3 all-time against the Blue Jays in 10 games (nine starts) and hopes to continue his recent dominance of Bautista after limiting him to just two hits in 29 career at-bats (.069).

Sanchez is still looking for his first major league win as a starter after two rough outings to begin the new campaign. The highly touted 22-year-old hopes for a better showing against the Orioles following a 7-1 loss in which he gave up seven hits, including two home runs, and three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings of work. Sanchez didn’t fare much better in his most recent start which lasted 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays as he allowed five hits and three walks in the 4-2 setback on Apr. 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays have won five of the last seven meetings in Toronto.

2. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is 3-for-3 with two home runs against Sanchez.

3. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson is 8-for-17 (.470) with three home runs in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Orioles 4