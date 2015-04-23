Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays look to complete the three-game series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on Thursday. The Blue Jays didn’t miss a beat with star slugger Jose Bautista nursing a strained right shoulder as Justin Smoak hit his first home run with Toronto and Devon Travis added a two-run blast in a 4-2 victory over the Orioles 4-2 on Wednesday.

Bautista is listed as day-to-day after making an ill-advised throw to first base on a single on Tuesday and could be a spectator once again as Toronto hopes to rack up three consecutive wins for the first time in the new campaign. Baltimore has dropped a season-worst three straight games after Ubaldo Jimenez allowed four earned runs over five innings. The Orioles have surrendered 54 hits in five games against the Blue Jays this season and their starting pitchers have failed to complete at least six innings in seven consecutive outings. Baltimore has dropped four of its last five games versus Toronto and hopes to avoid being swept for the first time since losing three straight to the Chicago Cubs in August.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Baltimore), SNET 1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (2-1, 5.52 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RHP Drew Hutchison (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

Tillman was roughed up in his last start against the Blue Jays as he allowed seven hits and seven earned runs over 2 2/3 innings in the 10-7 loss on April 12. The 27-year-old bounced back six days later by surrendering just one earned run and striking out five in the 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. Tillman has struggled mightily against Toronto in recent years as he dropped three of his four decisions against the Blue Jays in 2014 and is 4-7 overall in 15 career starts.

Hutchison breezed through the season opener against the New York Yankees by giving up only one earned run over six innings in the 6-1 win before struggling in his next two outings. The 24-year-old has allowed 11 earned runs in his last nine innings after settling for a no-decision in the 10-7 win over Baltimore and taking the loss in an 8-7 setback to the Atlanta Braves on April 17. Hutchison has been effective against Baltimore’s power hitters, limiting Adam Jones and Chris Davis to a combined 9-for-40 with 11 strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays lead the majors in runs scored (87) and home runs (21).

2. Orioles DH Jimmy Paredes is 7-for-16 (.438) since being activated from the DL on April 18.

3. Toronto CF Dalton Pompey is 4-for-5 (.800) with two triples and four RBIs against Tillman.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Orioles 4