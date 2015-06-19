Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have rediscovered their dominant offense at home and look to continue their hot stretch when they begin a three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Friday. After having their 11-game winning streak halted with consecutive losses at the New York Mets to begin a four-game, home-and-home interleague set to begin the week, the Blue Jays outscored the Mets 15-1 in back-to-back wins at the Rogers Centre.

Chris Colabello stayed hot with a solo homer and two runs scored to back a solid outing by R.A. Dickey in Thursday’s 7-1 win. Colabello is 10-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak and has his home average at .378, making him one of many Toronto hitters dominating at home. Overall, the Blue Jays have won eight straight at home and 11 of their last 12, and they have produced at least seven runs in six of their last seven at the Rogers Centre. The Orioles won nine of 10 before dropping a 2-1 decision at Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon and enter the series trailing the third-place Blue Jays by a game.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Mike Wright (2-2, 4.13 ERA) vs. Blue Jays Marco Estrada (4-3, 4.24)

Wright was 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA after his first three career starts last month but he has hit a wall in June. He gave up five runs in five innings at Houston on June 2 before a return trip to the minors, and then was reached for five runs in four frames in a loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday. The 25-year-old rookie has let up five runs on 11 hits in 12 innings on the road.

Estrada will be making his ninth straight start since joining the rotation and looking to overcome a rocky outing at Boston on Sunday, when he gave up five runs in five innings. He has surrendered home runs in consecutive outings and seven in his eight starts, including two in a loss at Baltimore on May 11. The veteran is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in three games (one start) against the Orioles in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson is batting .372 at home.

2. Orioles 3B Manny Machado has five home runs and nine RBIs in his last eight games.

3. Toronto’s pitching staff owns a 2.72 ERA in June.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4