Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

In the rare instance the Toronto Blue Jays’ league-best offense hasn’t lit up the scoreboard during their nine-game home winning streak, the pitching staff has saved the day. Such was the case for the Blue Jays on Friday when Marco Estrada took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and it could easily be the case again on Saturday when the Blue Jays look to tie a 30-year-old franchise record for most consecutive home wins against the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto, which hasn’t lost at Rogers Centre since May 27, has scored at least six runs and held the opposition to three or fewer seven times eachduring its streak. One of the two exceptions to both conditions came in the Blue Jays’ series-opening 5-4 win over Baltimore on Friday as Toronto withstood a late rally against its bullpen. The Orioles have dropped two in a row after winning 11 of their previous 13 and cannot be thrilled with the prospect of facing red-hot Mark Buehrle, who has won each of his three starts against them this season. In each of those outings versus Baltimore, Toronto has backed its southpaw with at least 10 runs.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WJZ and MASN (Baltimore), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (7-4, 4.01)

Sidelined since May 7 after developing tendinitis in his right shoulder, Gausman draws his first start of the season following three short rehab outings across two minor-league stops. The 24-year-old LSU product, who went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA with Single-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie, posted four consecutive scoreless appearances out of the Orioles’ bullpen prior to his stint on the disabled list. Gausman has seen the Blue Jays twice this season – giving up a run over 3 1/3 relief innings – and is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in seven games (two starts) against them.

Buehrle deserved a better fate after yielding two runs (one earned) over seven frames on Monday, but settled for his second straight no-decision in a 4-3 road loss to the New York Mets. The five-time All-Star has been sharp in June, going 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA across three outings, and is tied with Detroit’s David Price for the league lead with three complete games. Buehrle’s success versus the Orioles this season has lifted his career mark against them to 11-10 in 27 appearances (25 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto has won 14 of 16 overall, outscoring the opposition 113-52.

2. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy went 0-for-4 on Friday to snap an 11-game hitting streak, but he is still batting .327 in June after hitting .190 in May.

3. Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar is 14-of-32 with six multi-hit efforts over his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3