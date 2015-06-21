Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

After thwarting Toronto’s bid to tie a franchise record for consecutive home victories, the Baltimore Orioles go for a fifth consecutive series win when they face the Blue Jays on Sunday in the finale of a three-game set. Baltimore snapped Toronto’s nine-game winning streak at Rogers Centre by scoring three times in the ninth inning en route to a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado delivered a two-run double in the ninth as part of a three-hit day Saturday, giving him multiple hits in seven of his last 10 games. Saturday’s setback was only the third defeat in 17 contests for the Blue Jays, who scored at least four runs in all but the three defeats during that span. Left-handed reliever Aaron Loup was touched for three runs Saturday, ending his streak of nine scoreless appearances and boosting Toronto’s bullpen ERA to 4.30 over the past 10 home games. Rookie Scott Copeland makes his third major-league start against Baltimore’s Chris Tillman on Sunday.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (5-7, 5.58 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Scott Copeland (1-1, 2.57)

Although he has not been lights-out, Tillman has won three consecutive starts following a string of seven outings in which he was an abysmal 0-6. He barely had to break a sweat in his last turn and was charged with three runs over six innings after his team staked him to an early 12-0 cushion. Tillman is 0-3 against the Blue Jays this season and has been hit hard in each start, giving up 19 runs over 13 2/3 innings.

Copeland came back to earth in his second career start, lasting only four innings and yielding three runs on eight hits in a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets. He was outstanding in his first major-league start while filling in for an injured Aaron Sanchez, limiting the Miami Marlins to one run and six hits over seven innings. He has struggled against right-handed batters, who are hitting a collective .333 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto has not lost a series since dropping two of three at Minnesota from May 27-29, while Baltimore’s last series loss came at Houston (June 1-4).

2. Machado is 16-for-36 with 10 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak versus Toronto.

3. The Blue Jays are interested in Milwaukee closer Francisco Rodriguez, according to a report in the Toronto Sun.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Orioles 5