Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are still in first place in the American League East and are attempting to pad their lead before hitting the road. The Blue Jays will try to close out a nine-game homestand on a high note by taking the rubber match of a three-game series from the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Toronto dropped the opener on Friday and watched its lead over the New York Yankees drop to a half-game, but a 5-1 triumph on Saturday and a corresponding loss by the Yankees pushed it back to a slightly more secure 1 1/2–game cushion. The Blue Jays are 6-2 on the homestand and hit the road on Monday for a 10-game trip that includes a four-game set at New York next weekend. The Orioles are losers of 13 of their last 16 games and are in the midst of a stretch of 13 of 16 on the road, including a visit to the Yankees after finishing up in Toronto. Baltimore will hope Chris Tillman can solve his issues with the Blue Jays offense when he faces off against Marco Estrada on Sunday.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (9-10, 4.87 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (11-8, 3.16)

Tillman has lost his last three starts and was knocked around for seven runs on eight hits and a pair of walks in 4 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The 27-year-old lasted only 1 1/3 innings in his last start at Toronto on June 21, when he was charged with six runs. Tillman is 0-3 with 25 runs allowed on 27 hits – including six home runs – and nine walks in 15 total innings covering four starts against the Blue Jays this season.

Estrada was held out of the decision against Cleveland on Tuesday despite allowing two runs and five hits in seven innings. The 32-year-old has surrendered two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his last 14 outings, beginning with seven innings of one-hit pitching against Baltimore on June 19. Estrada is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA in four career games – two starts – against the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion has reached base safely in 35 straight games but is 0-for-11 with four walks and a hit-by-pitch in the last four games.

2. Baltimore C Matt Wieters (wrist) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle was originally scheduled to start on Sunday but will be pushed back a day in an effort to get the struggling veteran some extra rest.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Orioles 3