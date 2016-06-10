Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles ended May with a whimper but they have once again taken charge of the American League East in June. The Orioles look to make it six wins in a row when they continue a four-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

After finishing last month with a 5-10 swoon to fall out of first place in the division, Baltimore has gone 8-1 since June began while claiming five of six games against AL East foes, including a comeback 6-5 win in Thursday’s series opener. Slugger Chris Davis returned from a one-game layoff to homer and drive in three runs, the last coming on a sacrifice fly in the ninth to snap a 5-5 tie. The Blue Jays will try to slow down the first-place club when they give the ball to Marco Estrada, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at Fenway Park his last time out and leads the American League in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (5.304). Kevin Gausman goes for the Orioles, who have outscored opponents 26-8 during their five-game run.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), Sportsnet ONE (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (0-3, 3.52 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (4-2, 2.41)

Gausman gave up nine runs in 11 innings over his final two starts in May but recovered nicely with six strong frames in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Sunday. He allowed one run and seven hits and kept the ball in the yard after serving up three homers in each of his previous two outings. The 25-year-old’s last win came in his 2015 season finale against the Blue Jays on Sept. 30, when he allowed a run in eight innings and struck out a career-high 10.

Estrada has allowed 12 hits in 31 innings over his last four starts, lasting exactly eight frames in three of those outings. The 32-year-old is 2-1 with a 1.30 ERA in five home starts and allowed a run in five innings while striking out a season high-tying nine in his first meeting with the Orioles on April 21 in Baltimore. The Orioles’ starting lineup from Thursday is a combined 16-for-81 (.198) with 27 strikeouts against Estrada.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 3B/SS Manny Machado was suspended four games for his involvement in a brawl with Kansas City earlier in the week but he has appealed the ruling.

2. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista is considered day-to-day after leaving Thursday’s game with a sore right thigh.

3. Baltimore LHP Zach Britton got the save Thursday to set a team record for consecutive save conversions to begin a season (19-for-19).

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Orioles 3