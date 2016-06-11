Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

Edwin Encarnacion snapped out of a slump in a big way last time out and hopes to build off that emotion when his Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon in the third contest of their four-game series. Encarnacion was hitless in his previous 19 at-bats before belting a walk-off solo homer in the 10th inning to edge the Orioles 4-3 on Friday.

Encarnacion has belted 13 homers this season and notched his 600th RBI with the Blue Jays on Friday as fellow slugger Jose Bautista (12 homers) sat out with a tight quadriceps and sore hip flexor. Bautista could return Saturday as Toronto sends J.A. Happ to the mound against Mike Wright after Baltimore saw its five-game winning streak come to an end. Chris Davis is on a roll for the Orioles as he went deep for the third consecutive contest on Friday, posting his fifth and sixth RBIs during that span. Baltimore’s Manny Machado went 0-for-4 with a run scored on Friday as he intends to appeal the four-game suspension for his role in a recent brawl with the Kansas City Royals.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MASN 2, WJZ (Baltimore), Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Mike Wright (3-3, 5.14 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (6-3, 3.57)

Wright has not lost in his last five starts, winning his second in that span last time out when he limited Kansas City to one unearned run over seven innings. The 26-year-old East Carolina product gave up six runs and four homers in his previous start versus Boston on June 1. Bautista is 3-for-6 with a homer against Wright, who yielded three runs and six hits in six frames of a loss to Toronto on April 19.

Happ surrendered six runs and six hits in five innings last time out after two straight starts in which he yielded one run. The 33-year-old Northwestern product began the season 5-0 but has won just once since then despite giving up three or fewer runs three times in that span. Pedro Alvarez is 3-for-7 with a double versus Happ, who is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) against the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles DH-OF Mark Trumbo, who has belted 20 homers, went 0-for-3 on Friday but has registered multiple hits in five of his last nine contests.

2. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar is 7-for-14 with three RBIs over his last four games.

3. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop homered for the first time since May 22 on Friday – his ninth blast of the season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4