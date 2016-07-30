Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

J.A. Happ already has set a personal best for victories and looks to win his eighth consecutive decision when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the middle contest of their three-game series. Happ's hot streak has propelled his victory count to 13, topping the 12 games he won for Philadelphia in 2009.

Happ yielded just one hit over six scoreless innings in a victory over Seattle in his last turn and has posted a 1.48 ERA over his last four outings. He is 8-1 with a 3.22 ERA in 10 home starts this season, and a victory on Saturday would push the Blue Jays past Baltimore and into first place in the American League East. Toronto received first-inning homers from Jose Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion and Troy Tulowitzki in Friday's 6-5 victory to move within one-half game of the Orioles, who have dropped four consecutive contests. Mark Trumbo, who leads the major leagues with 30 home runs, recorded a two-run double in the series opener but is just 2-for-22 over his last six contests.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (3-2, 5.37 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH A.J. Happ (13-3, 3.27)

Gallardo is 4-0 with a 1.78 ERA in four career starts against Toronto, including a victory on June 18 in which he gave up two runs and five hits over five innings. He is 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA over his last five overall outings and has registered nearly as many walks (17) as strikeouts (20) during that stretch. Gallardo has been horrendous on the road this season as he owns a 1-2 record and 6.94 ERA in seven starts.

Happ has pitched more than six innings just once in his last six starts and has lasted longer than 7 1/3 once all season. He has allowed fewer than two runs in 10 of his 20 turns and is limiting opposing batters to a .237 average. Happ defeated Baltimore on June 11, when he gave up four runs - the third-most he has allowed this year - and eight hits in seven innings, and stands at 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto has belted three home runs in an inning twice this season and 35 times in franchise history.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado homered in the opener but is batting just .222 in July, and his season average has dropped 25 points to .309.

3. Encarnacion, who leads the majors with 88 RBIs, is 6-for-17 with three homers versus Gallardo.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Orioles 4