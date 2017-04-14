Preview: Orioles at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays resume their quest for their first home win of the season when they continue their four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Toronto began the campaign with a 1-5 road trip before dropping the first three contests of its nine-game homestand, including Thursday's 2-1 setback in the series opener.

The task of ending their six-game overall losing streak may be even more difficult for the Blue Jays, who lost Josh Donaldson to a calf injury on Thursday. The 2015 American League MVP, who has been dealing with a sore right calf muscle for nearly two months, exited after delivering an RBI double in the sixth inning. Kevin Gausman and three relievers made a two-run rally in the fifth inning stand up as Baltimore improved to 2-1 on its nine-game road trip. The Orioles have allowed a total of four runs in winning their first three meetings with Toronto this year, including a two-game set at home that opened the season.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN2 (Baltimore), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 1.29)

Miley made his season debut against the New York Yankees on Sunday after beginning the season on the disabled list with an upper respiratory infection. The 30-year-old native of Louisiana allowed just one hit and struck out five in five scoreless innings but matched his career high by issuing seven walks and did not factor in the decision. Miley has struggled against Toronto in his career, going 1-4 with a 5.57 ERA in six starts.

Sanchez worked seven strong innings at Tampa Bay in his season debut on Saturday but settled for a no-decision. The 24-year-old Californian allowed just one run on four hits and three walks while recording six strikeouts. Sanchez is 5-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 13 career appearances (eight starts) against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles LHP Zach Britton has converted 53 consecutive save opportunities - the third-longest streak in major-league history.

2. Toronto has scored more than two runs in only three of its first nine games and is the only team in the majors yet to record a stolen base.

3. Baltimore purchased the contract of Stefan Crichton from Triple-A Norfolk and designated fellow RHP Oliver Drake for assignment.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Orioles 3