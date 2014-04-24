(Updated: CORRECTED deficit to 6-3 in 4th graph.)

Orioles 10, Blue Jays 8: Nelson Cruz belted a go-ahead grand slam and added a solo homer as visiting Baltimore erased a five-run deficit to even its series with Toronto at one game apiece.

Matt Wieters went 3-for-5 with a homer and drove in a pair of runs and Chris Davis also went deep as the Orioles won for the second time in five games. Chris Tillman (3-1) earned the win despite getting rocked for seven runs in 5 2/3 innings and closer Tommy Hunter earned his sixth save by getting Jonathan Diaz to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Brett Lawrie smacked a three-run homer for the second straight night, Jose Reyes added a two-run blast and Ryan Goins had a solo shot for the Blue Jays, who also got three hits apiece from Melky Cabrera and Dioner Navarro. Todd Redmond (0-2) took the loss in relief of an ineffective Dustin McGowan, who was charged with six runs in four-plus innings.

Baltimore trailed 6-1 after Lawrie and Reyes went deep in a six-run second inning, but Cruz followed an RBI single by Nick Markakis with a solo homer in the third to cut the deficit to 6-3 and run his RBI streak to six games. Cruz put Baltimore ahead by hammering a high fastball from Redmond into the seats for his seventh career grand slam and a 7-6 lead in the fifth.

Wieters added an RBI double and J.J. Hardy hit a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 9-6 before Wieters answered a solo blast by Goins with one of his own in the seventh to make it 10-7. Josh Thole’s run-scoring single in the seventh cut the deficit to two runs, but Toronto failed to score after stringing together three straight singles in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cruz, who has knocked in 14 runs during his six-game RBI streak, registered his 11th multiple-homer contest ... Lawrie’s three hits boosted his batting average to .165 but is getting a lot of mileage out of his hits with five homers and 15 RBIs in his last nine games. ... Davis, who has belted 19 homers against Toronto since the start of the 2012 season, has reached base in 19 straight games. ... Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista has reached base in all 21 games while Cabrera extended his hitting streak to six games, scoring at least once in each one.