Blue Jays 4, Orioles 2: Rookie Dalton Pompey went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove home two runs as host Toronto downed Baltimore in the opener of a three-game set.

Munenori Kawasaki collected two RBIs on a pair of infield hits and joined Edwin Encarnacion and Adam Lind with two hits apiece for the Blue Jays, who won for only the second time in their last seven meetings with the Orioles. Drew Hutchison (11-13) yielded two runs on five hits and struck out eight in five frames while Marcus Stroman allowed only one hit over the final four innings for his first career save.

Chris Tillman (13-6) suffered his first loss since the All-Star break, giving up four runs on a season-high 11 hits over six innings. David Lough singled twice, scored and knocked in a run for the Orioles, who lost for the first time in Tillman’s last 12 starts - allowing the Los Angeles Angels to wrap up home-field advantage in the American League playoffs.

Lough and Nick Markakis reached with one out in the first inning before Delmon Young grounded past second to put Baltimore in front in the first, but Kawasaki evened it in the second when he followed Pompey’s first career triple with a bunt single. Pompey doubled home Lind with two outs in the third and made it 3-1 one pitch later when he scored from second on Kawasaki’s infield single as catcher Nick Hundley was unable to collect first baseman Steve Clevenger’s throw home.

Jonathan Schoop singled and Alejandro De Aza doubled to begin the fifth, but the Orioles could only close within a run on Lough’s groundout. Pompey struck again in the bottom half as his liner to the gap in right-center rolled to the fence, allowing Encarnacion to score easily from first on Pompey’s second three-base hit of the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tillman gave up more than three earned runs for the first time in 21 outings. … Hutchison improved to 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA in his last five home starts. … Tillman lost for the first time in 16 road starts, preventing him from becoming the first pitcher since Boston’s Daisuke Matsuzaka in 2008 to complete a season without losing away from home.