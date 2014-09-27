Blue Jays 4, Orioles 2: Jose Reyes had two hits and two RBIs as host Toronto beat Baltimore for the second straight day.

J.A. Happ (11-11) permitted two runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings to lift the Blue Jays to their fifth win in six games. Kevin Pillar had two hits and two runs and Steve Tolleson added an RBI double for Toronto.

Adam Jones belted a solo homer and Delmon Young contributed a run-scoring single for the Orioles, who have dropped three in a row for the first time since Aug. 22-24. Wei-Yin Chen (16-6) gave up three runs - two earned - on five hits over six frames to lose his second straight start.

Nelson Cruz tripled to lead off the second and scored on Young’s single for the game’s first run, but the Blue Jays went ahead in the third on back-to-back RBI doubles from Tolleson and Reyes. Toronto added to the lead in the sixth when Reyes reached on an infield hit and came around on a pair of errors.

Jones hammered a long homer to left field in the sixth to cut the deficit to 3-2 and appeared to keep it a one-run game when he threw out Pillar at the plate in the seventh, but the call was reversed upon review to make it 4-2. Casey Janssen got the final three outs for his 25th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Happ won for only the third time in 12 starts to wind up with his second-highest victory total of his career - behind his 12 wins in 2009. ... Jones needs one home run for his third consecutive season with 30 and is four RBIs of reaching 100 for the second time in his career. ... The Orioles designated RHP Preston Guilmet for assignment to clear a roster start for 3B Alexi Casilla.