Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4

TORONTO -- Right-hander Marco Estrada lost a no-hitter in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Friday night.

Estrada (5-3) walked four in the first three innings before retiring his next 15 batters. Pinch-hitter Jimmy Paredes led off the eighth inning with a bloop single into shallow left field for the Orioles’ first hit of the game.

With Estrada’s pitch count at 118, he was replaced by right-hander Roberto Osuna.

A wild pitch put Paredes at second with one out and third baseman Manny Machado’s single moved him to third. Right fielder Chris Parmelee singled in a run and Osuna loaded the bases when he hit designated hitter Adam Jones with a pitch.

Osuna was ejected because the teams had been warned in the first inning after Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista was plunked by a pitch. Toronto manager John Gibbons was ejected for arguing after the first-inning warning was issued.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis grounded out to first against right-hander Steve Delabar to score a run. Catcher Matt Wieters walked to load the bases before shortstop J.J. Hardy popped out to shortstop.

Left-hander Brett Cecil pitched the ninth to pick up his fifth save of the season despite allowing two runs.

The Orioles loaded the bases in the ninth with two hits and a hit batter. Jones singled to right with two outs to score two runs and cut the lead to one. But Davis struck out to end the game.

The Blue Jays (37-32) scored twice in each of the first two innings and added one run in the third in the opener of a three-game series with the Orioles (34-33).

Orioles right-hander Mike Wright (2-3) allowed three hits, four walks and four runs in 1 1/3 innings. He also hit a batter and had a strikeout.

Right-hander Tyler Wilson pitched well in relief for the Orioles, allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings.

Estrada was charged with one run and struck out six.

It was the third win in a row for the Blue Jays, who are 14-3 for June.

Wright retired his first two batters before the first inning began to unravel for him.

He hit right fielder Jose Bautista with an 0-1 pitch and that brought a warning to both benches from plate umpire CB Bucknor. Bautista and the Orioles were feuding when the Orioles visited in April.

Gibbons vehemently protested the warning and was ejected for the second time this season.

Then the Blue Jays went to work with their bats with consecutive doubles by designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion and first baseman Justin Smoak producing a 2-0 lead.

Wright did not survive the second. He walked second baseman Ryan Goins with one out, gave up a single to shortstop Jose Reyes and walked third baseman Josh Donaldson to load the bases for Bautista.

Wright walked Bautista to force in a run. Wilson replaced Wright and walked Encarnacion to force in another run. Smoak bounced into a double play to end the inning.

The Blue Jays took a 5-0 lead in the third. Left fielder Chris Colabello led off with a double down the first base line and continued to third when Parmelee was charged with an error on his throw to second. Catcher Dioner Navarro followed with a sacrifice fly.

NOTES: RHP R.A. Dickey, whose father died Tuesday, was put on the bereavement list by the Blue Jays on Friday after he pitched 7 1/3 innings in a win over the New York Mets on Thursday. INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the roster vacancy. ... Orioles CF Adam Jones (right shoulder) was back in the lineup as the DH after missing three games. ... RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) will make a rehabilitation start Saturday for Double-A Bowie and could return to the Orioles for a June 25 start. ... LHP Mark Buehrle (7-4, 4.01 ERA) will start Saturday for the Blue Jays against Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0, 4.50 ERA). Gausman, who has been on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right shoulder, will be activated to start in place of LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who was optioned to Class A Frederick on Tuesday.