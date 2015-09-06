Blue Jays 10, Orioles 4

TORONTO -- Jose Bautista hit a home run and had three RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 10-4 on Sunday.

Bautista, the right fielder, added an RBI double to his first-inning, two-run homer as the Blue Jays took the rubber match of a three-game series.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki also hit a two-run homer and center fielder Kevin Pillar added a solo shot.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (12-8) allowed two hits, including a home run to third baseman Ryan Flaherty, and four walks (one intentional) and two runs in five innings.

Orioles left-fielder Nolan Reimold hit his third homer of the season in the ninth against right-hander Roberto Osuna.

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman (9-11) allowed three home runs among eight hits, one walk, and six runs in three-plus innings to take his fourth straight loss.

The Blue Jays maintained their 1 1/2-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the American League East. The Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Sunday.

The Blue Jays (78-58) had a 3-0 lead after their first three batters of the first inning.

Left fielder Ben Revere led off with a single and scored on a double by third baseman Josh Donaldson. Bautista followed with his 33rd homer of the season.

The Blue Jays stretched the lead to 5-0 in the third when Bautista walked and Tulowitzki hit his 17th homer of the season, his fifth with the Blue Jays.

Pillar led off the Toronto fourth with his 10th homer of the season and Tillman was replaced by right-hander Steve Johnson.

The Orioles (65-71) scored a pair in the fifth on the seventh homer of the season by Flaherty to cut the lead to 6-2. It followed an infield single to shortstop by Reimold, Baltimore’s first hit of the game.

Right-hander LaTroy Hawkins replaced Estrada in the sixth and allowed a single to center fielder Adam Jones and an RBI double to designated hitter Jimmy Paredes.

The Blue Jays answered with three runs in their sixth against right-handed reliever Chaz Roe to extend the lead to 9-3.

Pillar walked and stole second, Revere bunted to the pitcher for a single and Donaldson hit a sacrifice fly. Bautista and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion each hit an RBI double.

Revere opened the bottom of the eighth with a single against right-hander Oliver Drake, moved to third on Donaldson’s single and scored on a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Ezequiel Carrera. Revere finished with three hits in the game.

NOTES: The Orioles selected the contract of OF Nolan Reimold from Triple-A Norfolk before the game Sunday. ... Baltimore C Matt Wieters, who missed the game Saturday with a jammed left wrist incurred while backing up first base on Friday, did not start Sunday. X-rays were negative. C Steve Clevenger got the start behind the plate. ...The Blue Jays begin a 10-game trip Monday afternoon at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. LHP Mark Buehrle (14-6, 3.53 ERA) is scheduled to start against Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello (6-12, 5.21 ERA). Buehrle was moved to Monday from Sunday to give him an extra day between starts. ... The Orioles continue their six-game trip Monday afternoon at Yankee Stadium with Orioles LHP Wei-Yin Chen (8-7, 3.36 ERA) starting against New York RHP Michael Pineda (10-8, 4.07 ERA).