Jays edge O's to take series

TORONTO -- Russell Martin hit a three-run home run, Kevin Pillar had a homer and two RBIs, Devon Travis had two RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 10-9 on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Jays (35-30) won the final three games of the four-game series after the Orioles (36-26) took the opener.

Adam Jones hit two home runs and Pedro Alvarez, Chris Davis and Matt Wieters each homered once for the Orioles who fell behind by six runs before cutting the lead to one.

Martin’s homer in the sixth provided four-run cushion for Toronto before Jones hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez (3-7) got only one out in the first inning, allowing six hits and five runs before being rescued by Vance Worley.

Aaron Sanchez (6-1), who started for the Blue Jays allowed 10 hits that included four home runs and six runs in five innings to pick up the win. He left with a 7-6 lead and seven strikeouts.

Jason Grilli pitched the ninth to earn his first save for the Blue Jays despite allowing a hit and two walks.

Grilli allowed a leadoff single to Manny Machado and walked Davis before striking out Mark Trumbo. He walked Wieters to load the bases. Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly to the wall in right and Jonathan Schoop struck out to end the game.

The Blue Jays started the game with doubles by Ezequiel Carrera and Josh Donaldson. Edwin Encarnacion hit an RBI single, Martin singled and Pillar had an RBI double. Travis hit a two-run double for a 5-0 lead.

Alvarez, Jonathan Schoop and Ryan Flaherty strung together second-inning singles to produce a second-inning run for Baltimore.

Edwin Encarnacion doubled with two out in the second, stole second and continued home on a throwing error by the catcher, Wieters.

Pillar led off the third with his fourth homer of the season and it was 7-1 for Toronto.

Alvarez hit his seventh of the season for Baltimore with two out in the fourth.

The Orioles cut Toronto’s lead to one with a four-run fifth that included three homers. Jones led off with his first home run of the game, Machado doubled with one out and Davis hit his 16th homer of the season and fourth of the series. Wieters hit his sixth home run of the season with two out.

Jesse Chavez replaced Sanchez in the sixth and struck out the side.

Toronto went up 10-6 in the bottom of the sixth when Mychal Givens walked two and allowed Martin’s fifth homer of the season, a three-run liner to center.

Blue Jays switch-pitcher Pat Venditte worked a perfect seventh. He gave up a two-out infield hit to Ryan Flaherty in the eighth followed by the second homer of the game and the 11th of the season by Jones.

NOTES: Toronto RF Jose Bautista (sore thigh) was out of the lineup Sunday for the third straight game. Ezequiel Carrera again replaced him in the leadoff spot and in right field. ...Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson started as designated hitter with INF Darwin Barney playing third base. ... Baltimore RHP Yovani Gallardo (biceps tendinitis) will make another rehabilitation assignment start with Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. If it goes well, he will start Saturday against the Blue Jays at Camden Yards. ... The Blue Jays play their next four games against the Philadelphia Phillies, two-game sets home and away. Toronto RHP R.A. Dickey (4-6, 4.15 ERA) will face Phillies RHP Jerad Eickhoff (3-8, 3.68 ERA) Monday at Rogers Centre. ... The Orioles have Monday off before playing three games at Boston. Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (8-1, 3.01 ERA) will face Red Sox LHP David Price (7-3, 4.63 ERA) on Tuesday.