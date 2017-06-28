TORONTO -- Mark Trumbo hit a two-run double in the first inning, Kevin Gausman pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Tuesday night.

The Orioles (38-38) earned their third win in a row, while the Blue Jays (36-40) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Gausman (4-7) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four to earn his first win since May 31.

Baltimore's Brad Brach allowed the fourth homer of the season by Troy Tulowitzki with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning before earning his 14th save of the season.

Blue Jays starter Joe Biagini (2-7) gave up five hits, four walks and three runs in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out three and was charged with a wild pitch.

Biagini was replaced by Dominic Leone in the sixth inning after Trey Mancini extended his hit streak to seven games with a single. Leone pitched around a walk to finish the inning.

Mychal Givens took over from Gausman in the sixth after Jose Bautista singled with one out and Russell Martin walked.

A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Josh Donaldson lined out to third. Justin Smoak walked on four pitches to load the bases for Kendrys Morales, who struck out on a pitch that was high and outside.

Leone threw a perfect seventh before Ryan Tepera replaced him in the eighth and overcame a one-out double by Trumbo.

Givens completed a perfect seventh before being replaced in the eighth by Darren O'Day, who allowed only a single.

NOTES: Blue Jays RHP Jason Grilli was designated for assignment, and RHP Chris Smith was called up from Triple-A Buffalo. Grilli was 2-4 with a 6.97 ERA in 26 games this season. Smith was 1-2 with four saves and a 3.93 ERA at Buffalo. He pitched around a two-out single in his major league debut Tuesday. ...Toronto OF Ezequiel Carrera (fractured right foot) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and OF Dwight Smith Jr. was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option. Carrera came off the bench and went 0-for-2 on Tuesday. ... Baltimore LHP Wade Miley (3-5, 4.48 ERA) will face Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.69 ERA) in the second game of three-game series Wednesday.