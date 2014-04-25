Orioles continue offensive outburst, top Jays 11-4

TORONTO -- The Baltimore Orioles’ bats came alive in the final two games of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays, much to the enjoyment of their pitchers.

“It’s been fun to watch, that’s for sure,” said Orioles right-hander Bud Norris (1-2), who allowed three runs in six innings to earn the win as Baltimore defeated Toronto 11-4 on Thursday.

The Orioles (11-10) also won 10-8 on Wednesday to take the three-game series with the Blue Jays (11-11) after dropping the opener.

“These guys know how to swing it,” said Norris, who fell behind 3-0 in the second inning. “That’s what we’ve been talking about all year. These guys have not lost faith at all. So to win these last two has been great. We’ve got a lot going for us, a little momentum.”

First baseman Chris Davis drove in three runs, including the tying and go-ahead runs with a single in a five-run seventh, and center fielder Adam Jones also had three RBIs for the Orioles.

The Blue Jays led 3-0 on second-inning homers by catcher Dioner Navarro and center fielder Colby Rasmus. They were the only runs against Norris, who allowed five hits and one walk and struck out four. Left-hander Zach Britton took over in the seventh.

“There were a couple of things they hit and I needed to make a couple of adjustments,” Norris said.

“He hit a few barrels early on; they were squaring him up,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “But Matt (catcher Wieters) and him made some adjustments on a couple of things they were keying off, and he got a little better.”

Toronto right-hander Drew Hutchison allowed six hits, including a home run to second baseman Jonathan Schoop, one walk and two runs while striking out nine in six innings. He did not factor in the decision as the usually reliable Toronto bullpen allowed nine runs.

“It’s still a good bullpen,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “They (the Orioles) found a couple holes, but they kept the pressure on us all night. Hutch gave us that big start we were looking for; we just couldn’t take advantage of it. Then the game got away late there.”

Right-hander Neil Wagner took over in the seventh and was replaced by left-hander Brett Cecil (0-1) after left fielder David Lough doubled with one out. Cecil walked right fielder Nick Markakis. After a double steal, designated hitter Nelson Cruz was walked intentionally to load the bases. Davis drove in two runs with a single to left and Jones doubled to center to score another run to give Baltimore a 5-3 lead.

Right-hander Esmil Rogers allowed a two-run single by Wieters. Cecil was charged with four runs, the first he has allowed in 8 2/3 innings this season.

“I didn’t really have a good feel for anything,” Cecil said. “I was pulling my cutters. My curveballs were up, not as sharp. But I made a good pitch to Davis, ... but he hit it right where you’re supposed to. The curveball is usually my best pitch but things aren’t going to go perfect every time out.”

“I was able to get enough to finagle it through the shift,” Davis said. “Early on we had some guys swinging it well, some guys still trying to find it. The last few games, we’ve really swung the bats well collectively.”

Cruz and Jones each singled in two runs in the Orioles’ four-run eighth.

Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista singled in a run in the eighth and kept his streak alive of reaching base in all 22 games this season.

Navarro led off Toronto’s three-run second with his first homer of the year and, after designated hitter Juan Francisco singled, Rasmus hit his fourth homer of the season.

Norris was visited at the mound by Showalter and a trainer with two out in the fourth after he tweaked his hamstring. After taking a couple of warm-up pitches, he continued.

“I really don’t know what it was,” Norris said. “But in between innings I just kind of stretched on it. It should not be a big deal.”

Schoop hit the first pitch of Baltimore’s two-run fifth inning for his second homer of the season. David Lough walked, stole second, took third on a flyout and scored on a single by Davis to cut the lead to 3-2.

NOTES: Orioles 3B Manny Machado (left knee surgery) will begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment Friday with Class A Frederick. After a stint at either Triple-A Norfolk or Double-A Bowie, he could rejoin the Orioles in Minnesota for their series against the Twins, May 2-4. ... Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said RHP Dustin McGowan (1-1, 6.88 ERA) will make his next scheduled start against the Kansas City Royals next week despite his struggles once he reaches 60 pitches. ... The Blue Jays open a three-game series at Rogers Centre against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, with LHP Mark Buehrle (4-0, 0.64 ERA) facing Boston RHP Jake Peavy (0-0. 3.33 ERA). ... The Orioles return home to open a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, with RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (0-3, 6.75 ERA) facing Kansas City RHP Yordano Ventura (1-1, 2.65 ERA).