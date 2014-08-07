Hutchison, Blue Jays one-hit Orioles

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays might be down, but they’re not out.

After starting a crucial month of August on a four-game losing streak, which included a beatdown at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, the Blue Jays bounced back with a vengeance Wednesday.

Right-hander Drew Hutchison threw 8 2/3 innings of one-run ball, while Jose Bautista homered and drove in three runs to lead the Blue Jays to a 5-1 victory over the Orioles at Rogers Centre.

“Perfect timing. We were struggling a little bit,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “It’s a good ballclub. We needed that.”

Bautista went 3-for-4 and hit his 22nd homer of the season in the second inning. The right fielder drove in another run on a two-out double in the sixth to help the Blue Jays (61-54) move to within four games of the Orioles (64-49) in the American League East.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera had three hits, reached base four times and scored two runs in front of an announced crowd of 33,054.

Hutchison (8-9) bounced back from a three-inning dud to turn in one of his finest performances of the season. Other than a second-inning homer he surrendered to first baseman Chris Davis, Hutchison didn’t allow a baserunner through the first eight innings.

The 23-year-old retired 22 consecutive after Davis’ homer before walking right fielder Nick Markakis with two outs in the ninth. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out eight as he continued his dominance against Baltimore; Hutchison is 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA in four starts (27 2/3 innings).

“That’s just a glimpse of what we think he’s going to be down the road,” Gibbons said. “He has a chance to be a real good one.”

Toronto closer Casey Janssen got third baseman Manny Machado to pop up to end the contest in a non-save situation. Janssen combined with Hutchison for the 25th one-hitter in team history.

It was the first time the Orioles were held to one hit in a game since June 18, 2012, against the Mets.

“It’s a great start, but a little frustrating to walk the last guy,” Hutchison said. “But you don’t want to be too picky. ... I had every chance to finish it, but unfortunately I walked Markakis.”

The Orioles had a three-game winning streak snapped, and left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (12-4) lost for the first time in six starts. His five-game winning streak was the longest of his career.

Chen was battered around, and a high pitch count forced him from the contest after five innings. The left-hander allowed four runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out six.

“We didn’t give him much margin for error,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

The Blue Jays wasted no time getting to Chen, putting two runs on the board in the first inning with back-to-back RBI singles by catcher Dioner Navarro and first baseman Danny Valencia.

Baltimore responded in the second inning when Davis launched an opposite-field bomb -- his second homer in as many games and 19th of the season -- into the second deck in left field to cut the lead in half.

The Blue Jays answered right back. Cabrera hit a two-out double in the bottom of the inning before Bautista’s homer gave Toronto a 4-1 advantage.

“I pitched it where I wanted to, but he still hit it. He’s a great hitter,” Chen said of Bautista. “I wasn’t able to control the game in the first two innings; that’s what I failed to do.”

Baltimore will look to win a season-high sixth consecutive series in Thursday’s rubber match.

NOTES: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (right ankle sprain) felt strong during a bullpen session at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, and he hopes to be activated from the disabled list later this week. ... Toronto 1B/DH Adam Lind (right foot fracture) will begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Thursday. ... Blue Jays 2B/3B Brett Lawrie (lower back tightness) missed Wednesday’s game. Lawrie, who was pulled from Tuesday’s game after three innings, had an MRI, but the team has yet to announce the results. ... The Orioles announced that RHP Chris Tillman will get the ball for Friday’s series opener against St. Louis, but the other starters in the series are still to be determined. ... Baltimore RHP Miguel Gonzalez will face Toronto LHP J.A. Happ in Thursday’s series finale.