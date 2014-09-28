EditorsNote: FIXING IN to ON in lede

Happ shuts down Orioles

TORONTO -- Lowering his arm angle just a little bit has helped J.A. Happ lower the boom on hitters.

The Toronto Blue Jays left-hander finished his season with his second straight win on Saturday, pitching 6 1/3 innings in a 4-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

”He changed arm angle slightly, it was a more in and out game (after the change) than up and down,“ manager John Gibbons said. ”Unless he was completely locked it, he’d be up or down in the dirt.

“(The lower slot) helped his breaking ball. And it also helped his changeup.”

Happ (11-11) allowed four hits, two walks and two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Shortstop Jose Reyes had two hits and a sacrifice fly to drive in two runs as the Blue Jays won their second straight over the American League East champions, who have lost three in a row.

Casey Janssen pitched the ninth for his 25th save of the season.

Orioles left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (16-6) allowed five hits, one walk and three runs (two earned) in six innings to take his second straight loss.

Center fielder Adam Jones hit his 29th home run of the season in the sixth inning, the second run off Happ.

The process of lowering Happ’s arm angle started late last season and he has noticed the full benefit from the change over the past four months.

By creating more side-to-side movement, Happ has been able to pitch deeper into games. He pitched at least six innings on Saturday for the seventh consecutive start and for the 10th time in his last 11 outings.

“It started with the arm slot,” Happ said. “Then being able to use the two-seam fastball. I went through different grips on my changeup throughout the year, kept trying something that would get the job done and I felt comfortable with. And my breaking ball came a long way this year, too.”

Added Gibbons: “He’s worked at it. He’s a very professional guy. It’s good to see it happen to him.”

The Orioles (95-66) took the lead in the second on a triple by designated hitter Nelson Cruz and a single by left fielder Delmon Young.

The Blue Jays (83-78) scored twice in the third on three straight hits, a single by left fielder Kevin Pillar and doubles by second baseman Steve Tolleson and Reyes.

The Blue Jays scored a run in the fifth with the help of two Orioles’ errors. Reyes had an infield hit and took second on a wild throw by the Orioles third baseman.

Reyes advanced to third on groundout by right fielder Jose Bautista. He scored on an error by first baseman Christian Walker on the throw from shortstop J.J. Hardy, who fielded a ball hit by designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion and deflected by Chen.

“This is only my second time pitching here, so I wasn’t all that familiar with the stadium,” Chen said. “During the game, there was some troubles out there, but I tried to hold up my own, and fortunately I was able to do that.”

Despite the loss, Chen is 13-4 in his last 25 starts.

“I tried to make some change compared to the previous seasons,” Chen said. “During the first couple months, I had some trouble. But as the season went on, I felt better and better. Now I think those changes are really helping out.”

Jones drilled a 1-and-0 pitch off the facing of the second deck in left with two out in the sixth to cut the lead to 3-2.

Happ was replaced by right-hander Aaron Sanchez after a walk to Hardy with one out in the seventh. Sanchez walked pinch-hitter Steve Clevenger who was replaced by pinch-runner David Lough.

The inning ended when catcher Caleb Joseph grounded into a double play.

The Blue Jays extended their lead to two runs in the seventh after a play at the plate was challenged and an out call was reversed. Pillar started the inning with bunt single and continued to second on an error by right-hander Brad Brach.

Tolleson sacrificed Pillar to third and Reyes lofted a fly to moderate center. Pillar tagged up, slid home and was called out, but the video review determined that he was safe.

The Orioles made three errors.

NOTES: INF Alexi Casilla started at third base Saturday after joining the Orioles for the final two games of the regular season. RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment to make room for Casilla on the 40-man roster. ... Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista had his 28-game streak of reaching base safely snapped with an 0-for-4 on Friday. ... Orioles C Matt Wieters (elbow surgery), whose season ended in June, is assisting in scouting the Detroit Tigers in their final two regular-season games against the Twins at Comerica Park. ... RHP Miguel Gonzalez (9-9, 3.33 ERA) will start the regular-season finale for the Orioles on Sunday to set him up as the Game 3 starter in the Divisional Series a week later. The Blue Jays will start RHP R.A. Dickey (14-12, 3.78 ERA).