Orioles end three-game losing streak

TORONTO -- After playing two sloppy games in losses to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Baltimore Orioles got themselves ready for the playoffs by winning a tight, well-played game.

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez pitched five innings and second baseman Jonathan Schoop homered to give the Orioles the 1-0 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday to end the regular season.

Gonzalez (10-9) allowed five hits and struck out two as he snapped a two-game losing streak of his own, and the Orioles ended their three-game string of losses. The Blue Jays had won the first two games of the three-game series and finished their season with a 5-2 home stand.

“It’s a good feeling,” Gonzalez said. “I didn’t think I was going to go five innings, knowing [manager] Buck [Showalter] wanted everyone to throw and get their work in. But it worked out well. I think everyone is happy and doing their job. We have to keep doing what we’re doing and never look back. Just keep working hard and I think we are in a good position.”

The Blue Jays, who led the American League East from May 22 to July 2, missed reaching the postseason for the 21st season in a row, the longest current drought in the majors.

“We’re all disappointed with the way it ended up,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “But there’s some guys out there who had some real good years. We played some good ball, we just didn’t play good enough.”

The Orioles, who are the AL East champions, have three days off before beginning their postseason competition.

Schoop hit his 16th homer of the season with two outs in the fifth inning on a 3-2 pitch from Blue Jays right-hander R.A. Dickey (14-13).

Dickey allowed two hits, three walks and one run in six innings.

“You can’t always control the win-and-loss column, and so for a pitcher sometimes you evaluate yourself on different metrics,” Dickey said. “For me giving up two hits to that lineup, I‘m satisfied with that. I made a mistake to Schoop and that was the difference in the game today. Outside of that one pitch, I felt I did pretty good managing a lineup that’s probably going to be their lineup the first day that they play in the playoffs.”

Left-hander Zach Britton pitched the ninth for his 37th save.

“To go to the postseason feels really good and to get the momentum going,” Schoop said. “Good defense, good pitching, everything has to work together in the postseason for you to get a win. We had confidence since day one. We have a good team, we trust each other and we believe in each other. It’s a different guy every day, a different guy stepping up every day. We are prepared. Everybody believes in everybody, trusts each other and believes in each other.”

Each team had a leadoff double in the first -- right fielder Nick Markakis for the Orioles (96-66) and shortstop Jose Reyes for the Blue Jays. But in each case, the next three hitters went down in order.

The Blue Jays (83-79) had a leadoff single by left fielder Dalton Pompey in the second, but Gonzalez picked him off first. That loomed large when center fielder Anthony Gose doubled with one out.

The Blue Jays had a chance in the bottom of the fifth when second baseman Ryan Goins tripled to left with two outs. But Reyes lined out to right with Markakis reaching up to make the catch.

Ubaldo Jimenez replaced Gonzalez in the sixth. His first batter, right fielder Jose Bautista, reached base on an error by third baseman Ryan Flaherty. Bautista then stole second. Jimenez struck out the next three batters -- designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, first baseman Adam Lind and Pompey.

Encarnacion singled to lead off the ninth against Britton and pinch-runner Juan Francisco was doubled off first on pinch-hitter Danny Valencia’s liner to first baseman Steve Pearce.

“It was great game overall,” Gonzalez said. “The Blue Jays weren’t giving up at all and our offense and defense did a good job. I think that was the difference. Markakis made a great catch in the outfield in the fifth inning. Steve Pearce, that double play we got on the line drive in the ninth, I thought that was the difference in the game.”

NOTES: Orioles RHP Chris Tillman will pitch Thursday’s opener of the Division Series at Camden Yards against the American League Central winners, the Detroit Tigers. Manager Buck Showalter has not announced the rest of the rotation. ... The Orioles have hit at least 210 homers in each of the past three seasons. Only the White Sox and Yankees (both in 2012) have hit at least 210 homers in any one of the past three years. ... The Blue Jays plan to give SS Jose Reyes more days off and games as designated hitter next season to keep him fresher. Hamstring and shoulder problems this season hampered his defense. ... The Blue Jays claimed RHP Cory Burns off waivers from Tampa Bay and selected the contract of 1B Matt Hague from Triple-A Buffalo. To make room on the 40-man roster, LF Melky Cabrera (finger) and RHP Chad Jenkins (hand) were transferred to the 60-day disabled list.