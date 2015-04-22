Encarnacion powers Blue Jays past Orioles

TORONTO -- Bud Norris was 4-0 against the Toronto Blue Jays in his first six career starts against them.

This season is a different story.

The Baltimore Orioles left-hander has lost both his starts to the Blue Jays, allowing 17 runs in 5 1/3 innings, a 28.69 earned-run average.

”I‘m just seeing them have a lot of good swings on every mistake he made,“ Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ”Command has been issue for him -- getting the ball where he needs to get it consistently.

“His track record shows he’s better than that and we’ll trust that.”

Norris (0-2) allowed nine runs in 2 1/3 innings on Tuesday as the Blue Jays battered the Orioles, 13-6. Toronto was led by first baseman Edwin Encarnacion, who belted two home runs, including one into the 500 level against left-handed reliever Brian Matusz.

Jose Bautista added a home run against right-handed reliever Jason Garcia and second baseman Ryan Goins drove in three runs as left-hander Mark Buehrle picked up his third straight win to open the season.

He allowed eight hits, one walk and three runs in six innings for his second win over Baltimore this season.

The Blue Jays broke the game open with six runs in the second inning, two on a single by Goins. The Orioles made two errors in the inning although all the runs were earned.

“Everybody knows coming into this ballpark it’s going to be a high-scoring affair,” Norris said. “You have to minimize the damage as best you can. The at-bat I want back is the Goins at-bat. That’s my chance to minimize the damage.”

Encarnacion led off the Blue Jays sixth with his second homer of the game and his fourth of the season. It was the 18th home run to reach the 500 level at Rogers Center and the second time he reached the area.

Bautista hit his fourth homer of the season after third baseman Josh Donaldson doubled in the seventh.

It came after right-hander Jason Garcia threw behind Bautista that brought a warning from the umpires. Bautista directed some words at the Orioles dugout as he took his position in right field.

“The last game we played them they threw a ball right behind him,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We didn’t whine and cry. I mean it’s just kind of odd. I know guys get a little wild in the big leagues but you don’t see balls thrown behind guys. That’s very rare and we’re tired of that. We’re tired of guys getting hit. It’s not good.”

The Orioles said Garcia had no intention of hitting Bautista.

”I know the reality of what went on,“ Showalter said. ”What are you going to do? We’re going to take the high ground. I understand him thinking what it might look like, but we had a young kid.

“You’ve got to look at the reality of the situation. ... You just like to see people react like it’s not the first time they’ve hit a home run.”

“I play with a lot of passion, you throw at me, I‘m not going to forget,” Bautista said. “If I get you right after then I‘m going to enjoy it. And I did.”

The Orioles took exception to the way Bautista went around the bases.

”All right, you hit the home run, but he’s got 200-and-something in his career,“ Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said. ”It’s not his first; it’s not a walk-off. It’s in the seventh inning.

“Let’s not walk halfway down the line. Respect the game. I know he does, but at that moment right there he didn‘t, and when it happens against my team I‘m going to take offense to it,” Jones said.

Bautista said Jones talked to him first.

“He said, ‘That’s bush league.’ And I said, ‘What’s bush league is you throwing behind my head,'” Bautista said. “I could care less what Adam Jones is saying.”

NOTES: SS Jose Reyes (cracked rib, muscle strain on left side) returned to the Toronto lineup on Tuesday for the first time since leaving last Thursday after one at-bat. He said the rib bothers him only when he bats left-handed, so he will bat right-handed. ... Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis (bruised rib), who came out of Sunday’s game after sliding back into first base on a pickoff attempt, was not in the lineup but could return Wednesday. ...Orioles SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain), who opened the season on the disabled list, worked out Tuesday at Triple-A Norfolk, taking grounders and hitting off a tee, but he did not take live hitting. There is no timetable for his return. ... Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will Wednesday in the second of a three-game series against the Blue Jays, who will start rookie RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-2, 6.23 ERA).