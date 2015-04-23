Jays rookies step up in 4-2 win over Orioles

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays opened the season with six rookies fully knowing there would be some hard learning experiences along the way.

Those have happened already.

But on Wednesday night, the youngsters came through in a big way in a 4-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays had contributions from five of their rookies.

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez (1-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings for his first win of the season and second baseman Devon Travis hit the tiebreaking two-run homer off right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (1-1) in the fifth.

Reliever Roberto Osuna pitched 1 2/3 innings of strong relief and reliever Miguel Castro pitched 1 1/3 innings to pick up his third save of the season. Center fielder Dalton Pompey was 2-for-3 with a walk.

“You could say our fans got a great look at our youngsters tonight,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “They all did something in a big, big way.”

First baseman Justin Smoak also hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays to tie the score in the fourth.

Designated hitter Jimmy Paredes hit a two-run homer in the third to give the Orioles a lead.

Sanchez held the Orioles to two runs despite allowing seven walks and two hits that included a home run.

“I had to battle tonight,” Sanchez said. “The walks, obviously, I‘m not happy about, but I made pitches when I needed to make pitches and I stayed in there as long as I could.”

Jimenez gave up four runs and six hits that included two home runs and three walks to suffer his first loss this year.

”He got a lot of borderline pitches didn’t go his way,“ Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ”I think both pitchers did. Look at Sanchez.

”We didn’t take advantage of the walks. I thought Ubaldo gave us a chance to win. I‘m not going to have a lot of problems with that. The stuff was good, the presentation was good. I‘m OK with that.

Jimenez said, “Especially in the fourth, I threw too many pitches because I was trying to be too fine. I was trying to nibble too much around the corners. I got behind in the count.”

The victory assured the Blue Jays (8-7) their second series win over the Orioles (7-8) this season. They have won four of the first five games played between the American League East rivals this season.

The Orioles have lost three in a row overall and the Blue Jays have won two straight games.

Sanchez was removed for Osuna with one out in the sixth after he allowed his seventh walk of the game and second of the inning. Osuna surrendered a single to Orioles third baseman Manny Machado to load the bases before retiring second baseman Ryan Flaherty on a popout to short and striking out catcher Caleb Joseph to end the threat.

Machado led off the ninth with a double against Castro, who then walked Flaherty. Joseph took a called third strike before pinch-hitter Delmon Young bounced into a double play on a grounder to shortstop.

Sanchez struggled with his control early and the Orioles made him pay.

Joseph drew the fourth walk from Sanchez to lead off the third and scored on the first home run of the season by Paredes, who hit a drive to left.

Jimenez gave up his first walk of the game to designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion to lead off the fourth. It proved damaging when Smoak sliced his first home run of the season to left to tie the score at 2.

“I don’t think it was that bad (a pitch), it was a little bit up in the zone, but it was away,” Jimenez said. “He just made a good swing.”

Toronto shortstop Jose Reyes led off the fifth with a single and Travis brought him home with a blast to center for his fourth homer of the season to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.

“I was supposed to throw the splitter down and I left it right in the middle,” Jimenez said.

Travis was known for his hitting in the minors, but not so much for his power.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” Travis said. “That’s just a blessing because I don’t know where the heck that’s coming from.”

NOTES: RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) will miss a few days and Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said a trip to the disabled list is possible. The shoulder bothered Bautista for a week before he aggravated it Tuesday during a throw to first base on a single by OF Delmon Young in the eighth inning of the 13-6 win over the Orioles. ... LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery) could return to the Blue Jays this weekend. ... 2B Devon Travis (bruised left rib) returned to Toronto’s lineup on Wednesday after missing one game, enabling INF Ryan Goins to play left field and OF Kevin Pillar to move to right. ... The 13 runs on Tuesday are the most Baltimore has allowed since Aug. 27, 2013, at Boston. ... Baltimore will start RHP Chris Tillman (2-1, 5.52 ERA) against Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (1-0, 7.20 ERA) in Thursday’s finale of the three-game series.