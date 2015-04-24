Blue Jays hold on to complete sweep of Orioles

TORONTO -- Drew Hutchison was perfect through five innings and excellent for eight innings.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer, and right fielder Kevin Pillar chipped in with a two-run double.

When it was done, the solid start and the productive offense were barely enough for the Blue Jays to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Thursday and complete a three-game series sweep.

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado hit two home runs, including a three-run blast that was part of a four-run, ninth-inning rally against Blue Jays relievers Liam Hendriks and Miguel Castro.

“It was a little too late,” Machado said.

The Orioles (7-9) lost their fourth in a row, completing a road trip to Boston and Toronto at 2-5. The Blue Jays (9-7) won three in a row to finish their homestand at 5-5 and tie the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.

The Blue Jays won for the fifth time in the first six meetings with the Orioles this season.

“You’ve got to tip your hat off to Hutchison, he pitched a heck of a game,” Machado said. “He threw the ball well, and there’s nothing you can do about it. He was pounding the zone and throwing a lot of strikes, and he was effective with it today.”

Hutchison (2-0) allowed four hits, including a home run by Machado, no walks and two runs while striking out seven.

”I felt like I was doing a good job being aggressive in the zone,“ Hutchison said. ”I got a good tempo going, getting my fastball going and just getting ahead of guys, that was the difference.

“I was throwing more sinkers, and it’s execution, keeping the ball down more. At times you make adjustments where you’re in a fastball count and go the other way (with breaking balls).”

Hendriks took over in the ninth, and he allowed three singles to four batters. He exited with one run in, two runners on and one out. Castro was greeted by Machado’s second homer of the game and third of the season.

Castro finished the inning to pick up his fourth save.

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman (2-2) allowed five hits, including Donaldson’s home run, five walks and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

”I made some good pitches and made some really bad ones,“ Tillman said. ”When you’re falling behind a good team like this consistently, you’re putting them on the offensive instead of the defensive.

“I feel like I beat us tonight.”

Hutchison retired the first 15 batters he faced before Machado hit the first pitch of the sixth for a homer to left field. The blast cut Toronto’s lead to 7-1.

“He was being aggressive, so I went up there being aggressive,” Machado said. “I wasn’t trying to hit a homer. I was just trying to make some good contact.”

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said, “(Hutchison) was sticking it pretty good tonight. He had a good fastball and breaking ball, and he’s confident pitching against Baltimore; he’s pitched well against them. That doesn’t mean it’s going to last, but it helps for sure.”

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the third inning, two of them on the fourth home run of the season by Donaldson.

Left fielder Danny Valencia led off with a walk and right fielder Kevin Pillar hit an infield single behind the bag at third base. Shortstop Jose Reyes sacrificed the runners to second and third.

Second baseman Devon Travis hit a fielder’s choice grounder to first baseman Chris Davis. Valencia scored as the ball got away from catcher Ryan Lavarnway, who retrieved it in time to tag Pillar, who also tried to score. Donaldson homered on a 1-0 pitch to hand Toronto a 3-0 lead.

Valencia’s one-out double followed walks to first baseman Justin Smoak and catcher Russell Martin to bump the lead to 4-0. Pillar doubled off the bag at third to score two more runs.

Tillman was replaced by right-hander Brad Brach in the fifth after allowing Donaldson’s leadoff double and a one-out walk to Smoak. Martin greeted Brach with a double to score Donaldson for a 7-0 lead.

The Orioles scored a run in the seventh. Center fielder Adam Jones led off with a double and right fielder Delmon Young singled with one out. Jones scored from third when designated hitter Travis Snider forced Young at second with a grounder to Hutchison. Snider had two RBIs on the game.

NOTES: Toronto put C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled C Josh Thole from Triple-A Buffalo. Navarro was injured trying for a double in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 13-6 win over Baltimore. ... OF Alejandro De Aza and INF Ryan Flaherty were out of the Orioles’ starting lineup. OF David Lough played left field and INF Jimmy Paredes was at second base. Flaherty has a groin injury, but De Aza is not injured. ... The Orioles open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Camden Yards. RHP Miguel Gonzalez (2-1, 2.55 ERA) will face Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello (1-2, 6.63 ERA). ... The Blue Jays start a 10-game trip Friday at Tropicana Field with RHP R.A. Dickey (0-1, 3.26 ERA) facing Tampa Bay Rays LHP Drew Smyly (season debut) in the opener of a three-game series.