Orioles score three in ninth to beat Blue Jays

TORONTO -- The Baltimore Orioles took advantage of their chance, and the Toronto Blue Jays did not.

The Orioles scored three runs in the ninth inning, keyed by the go-ahead single by catcher Caleb Joseph, and held on to defeat the Blue Jays 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.

It made a winner out of right-handed reliever Darren O‘Day (3-0), who loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth and worked out of it with three strikeouts -- surviving two long foul balls in the process.

“He’s so tough mentally and emotionally,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

“If you can stay calm in those situations,” O‘Day said, “you have an advantage.”

The Blue Jays countered with a run in the bottom of the ninth against left-hander Zach Britton, who picked up his 19th save as the Orioles (35-33) snapped a three-game winning streak by the Blue Jays (37-33) while stopping their losses at two in a row.

“It was a hell of a game,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Two good teams going at it. We had them on the ropes, but there’s nobody tougher out there than O‘Day. You look at his numbers, look at what he’s done over the years -- he’s a tough at-bat.”

Third baseman Manny Machado added a two-run double in the ninth -- significant as Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista drove in a run in the bottom of the inning.

Blue Jays left-handed reliever Aaron Loup (2-4) took the loss, charged with three runs on two hits and a hit batter.

Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman, who had been on the disabled list since May 8 because of tendinitis in his shoulder, did not factor in the decision in his first start of the season. He allowed four hits, one walk and two runs in five innings.

Left-hander Mark Buehrle was not involved in the decision after allowing six hits, an intentional walk and two runs while striking out five in seven innings.

“I think today is a good example of getting away with a lot of stuff,” Buehrle said. “I wasn’t as sharp as I’ve been in my last four or five outings. Just when I missed location they either fouled it off or didn’t put the ball in play.”

Machado led off the game with a double to the wall in left field. Machado took third on a single by left fielder Travis Snider and scored on designated hitter Adam Jones’ fielder’s choice grounder.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the bottom of the first on a leadoff double by shortstop Jose Reyes and a sacrifice fly by first baseman Edwin Encarnacion.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead in the second. Catcher Russell Martin was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, took third on a single by designated hitter Dioner Navarro and scored on a wild pitch.

The Orioles tied the game, 2-2, in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Delmon Young that scored Machado, who had singled with one out and took third on a double to left by Snider.

Jones was intentionally walked to load the bases for Young. The Blue Jays challenged the call at the plate, but the safe call stood after a video review.

The Blue Jays could not capitalize on a bases-loaded opportunity in the eighth. Bautista led off with a single against O‘Day and took third on a single by Encarnacion.

Left fielder Ezequiel Carrera, who entered the game defensively in the seventh, hit a long foul to right on a 3-2 pitch before walking to load the bases.

Martin struck out and Navarro crushed a 1-2 pitch off the facing of the third deck in right field that was called foul, confirmed by a video review.

“It’s just part of this dumb-ass game,” Navarro said.

Navarro struck out and O‘Day finished the inning by striking out center fielder Kevin Pillar.

“You’ve just got to focus on each pitch and when you do that, you can stay in the moment,” O‘Day said.

“That’s a huge boost for him, loading up the bases and getting out of it with the K‘s,” Machado said. “That’s a major booster for the team.”

First baseman Chris Davis led off the ninth with a single against Loup. Flaherty was hit by a pitch with two out and Joseph singled in the go-ahead run.

Machado doubled home two runs against right-hander Ryan Tepera.

The Blue Jays opened the bottom of the ninth with a single by pinch hitter Danny Valencia and an infield single by Reyes. The runners moved to second and third on a groundout by third baseman Josh Donaldson, and Bautista singled in a run before Encarnacion grounded into a double play to end the game.

NOTES: The Orioles called up RHP Mychal Givens from Double-A Bowie, where he was 3-1 with a 1.60 ERA and 12 saves in 23 relief outings. RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster. ... Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) was reinstated from the disabled list to start Saturday. ... The Orioles optioned RHP Mike Wright and RHP Tyler Wilson, who both pitched Friday, to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Blue Jays pitchers entered Saturday leading the American League for June in ERA (2.79) and walks plus hits per innings pitched (1.07). ... Blue Jays RHP Scott Copeland (1-1, 2.57 ERA) will make his third straight start Sunday, replacing RHP Aaron Sanchez (lat strain), who is on the disabled list. The Orioles will start RHP Chris Tillman (5-7, 5.58) in the finale of the three-game series.