Orioles take rubber match vs. Blue Jays

TORONTO -- A game that had four doubles, two triples and five home runs was decided by a single that bounced up the middle in the ninth inning Sunday.

The grounder was hit by Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy and it had the look of double play about it.

The problem is that Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes did not follow the bouncing ball, he pulled up and let the ball go through with second baseman Munenori Kawasaki standing on the bag as the go-ahead run scored and the Orioles were on the way to a 13-9 victory.

Left-handed reliever Brett Cecil (1-4) took the loss.

“I got a little bit confused, that’s no excuse,” Reyes said. “That should be the double play there and (left-hander Brett) Cecil would be out of the inning.”

The Orioles tacked on three more runs in the inning, two on a triple by second baseman Ryan Flaherty to win the rubber match of the three-game series.

It was a game the Oriole led 7-0 and then the Blue Jays led 9-7. There were 13 runs scored alone in the second inning, seven by the Orioles.

Right-handed reliever Darren O‘Day (4-0) earned the win for the second game in a row.

Designated hitter Jimmy Paredes hit a three-run homer for Baltimore and first baseman Chris Davis added a solo shot.

Left fielder Ezequiel Carrera hit a three-run homer, right fielder Jose Bautista hit a two-run shot and center fielder Kevin Pillar hit a solo homer for the Blue Jays.

But it came down to the bouncer from Hardy, who tied the game with a seventh-inning single.

“I saw Kawa was right there, that’s why we kind of...,” Reyes said. “I had to continue charge the ball and try to make a play, especially in that situation there.”

“It was just looked like one of those plays, he was kind of playing him to pull and maybe he thought Kawasaki was going to get it,” said Flaherty, who watched from the on-deck circle. “And Kawasaki thought he was going to get it. It was one of those things that happens and we took advantage of it.”

The Orioles, without center fielder Adam Jones, who rested a sore right shoulder, scored seven runs against Toronto right-hander Scott Copeland allowed seven hits, including a home run in 1 1/3 innings.

Copeland allowed three successive singles to open the second, the third by left fielder Travis Snider who drove in a run.

With one out, Flaherty, center fielder David Lough and third baseman Manny Machado each hit RBI singles before Paredes drove in three with his eighth homer of the season.

In the second, the Blue Jays (37-34) chased right-hander Chris Tillman, who allowed two home runs among his six hits and was charged with six runs, in 1 1/3 innings.

Carrera scored three runs with his first homer of the season with one out and Pillar followed with his sixth homer of the season.

Bautista capped the second-inning scoring with a two-run single and finished the game with four RBIs.

“Are we capable of scoring seven runs? Yeah,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. “Are they capable of scoring six or seven runs? Yeah. It doesn’t surprise anybody. It’s a day game and the ball is flying and you’re going to have a lot of runs scored. You just want to have a chance at the end. We had a lot of guys come out of the bullpen, who bent but didn’t break. You know balls were going to be flying out of this place today.”

“Kind of mixed emotions,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “The guys did a hell of a job coming back into that game. The difference is their bullpen shut us down late and we didn’t shut them down. We ended up (getting) that two-run lead but we couldn’t build enough. I‘m proud of the guys.”

Catcher Russell Martin doubled and Pillar singled to tie the game in the third against right-hander Tommy Hunter.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson opened the fourth with a double against right-hander Brad Brach and Bautista followed with his 14th homer of the season to give the Blue Jays a 9-7 lead.

Davis homered against left-hander Phil Coke to cut the lead to 9-8.

The Orioles (36-33) tied the game in the seventh. Snider tripled against left-hander Aaron Loup. Hardy made the score 9-9 with a single against right-hander Steve Delabar.

Cecil walked Davis and pinch-hitter Nolan Reimold with one out in the ninth. Hardy hit his RBI single and Flaherty hit his two-run triple. Lough singled against right-hander Ryan Tepera to score the other run.

After the game, the Blue Jays optioned Copeland, Tepera and Coke to Triple-A Buffalo with counter moves to come.

NOTES: Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez (strained right lat) will resume throwing Monday. “This snuck up on him a little bit, and we’re being cautious,” pitching coach Pete Walker said Sunday. “He feels great right now so we’re anticipating getting him back relatively soon.” RHP Scott Copeland made this third start in Sanchez’s spot Sunday. ... Baltimore’s 5-3 win Saturday stopped Toronto’s nine-game home winning streak, one short of tying the club record. ... After a day off Monday, the Orioles will start RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (5-3, 3.27 ERA) against RHP Joe Kelly (2-4, 5.32 ERA) Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. ... The Blue Jays open a three-game series Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with RHP Drew Hutchison (6-1, 5.33 ERA) facing RHP Matt Adriese (2-1, 3.26 ERA).