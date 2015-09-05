Davis flexes muscle, Orioles thump Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Chris Davis is doing his best to power the Baltimore Orioles back into the race for a postseason spot.

The first baseman had his second straight two-homer game and had three RBIs on Friday as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-2.

Davis also hit one home run on Tuesday.

Davis reached 40 home runs with 100 RBIs for the season with his performance on Friday. He is the first Orioles player to have two 40-home runs seasons.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I don’t really focus a whole lot on personal goals. Obviously a lot of great players have been with this organization. It’s a good feeling, a humbling feeling but this season is not over.”

“There have been a lot of great players go through Baltimore, that’s a great feat,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Center fielder Adam Jones added a two-run homer for the Orioles (65-69) and catcher Matt Wieters hit a solo shot.

Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (10-9) allowed four hits, six walks and two runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

“The sinker was very good,” Jimenez said. “I was getting on top of the ball and executing the pitch.”

Blue Jays right-hander Drew Hutchison (13-3) allowed nine hits -- including three home runs -- and six runs in five-plus innings to end a string of five straight wins. He struck out two.

“He got hit around,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He was throwing fine and then it happened fast ... five or six pitches, they did all their damage (in the sixth). Then we gave it up late too, they opened it up. But he was throwing fine. ... it happened fast.”

“They were an aggressive team from the beginning of the game,” Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin said. “And they kept doing what they were doing -- they just kept swinging and they capitalized on some early mistakes by Hutch.”

The loss cut the Blue Jays’ lead in the American League East to a half-game over the second-place New York Yankees.

After Toronto (76-58) tied the game at 2 in the fifth, Hutchison failed to get an out in the sixth. Jones led off with a single, and Davis followed with his second homer of the game and his 40th of the season.

It was the sixth hit for Davis in the past eight at-bats that included five home runs and eight RBIs.

“We’re trying to get a ground ball right there, trying to get it down in the zone a little bit,” Martin said. “Left it up just high enough for him to get his arms extended and get it in the air.”

On the next pitch, Wieters hit his sixth homer of the season, a ball that hit left fielder Ben Revere’s glove before clearing the fence.

The Orioles felt it was a change in luck, the way things have gone for them the past couple of weeks.

“It was the first time that things have really gone our way and it turned a double into a home run,” Davis said.

Hutchison allowed a double to second baseman Jonathan Schoop and a single to DH Jimmy Paredes before right-hander Liam Hendriks replaced him.

Left fielder Steve Pearce loaded the bases on an infield single fielded by Hendriks. Shortstop Manny Machado hit a sacrifice fly to left and Baltimore led 6-2.

The Orioles added four runs in the eighth against right-hander Bo Schultz. Right fielder Gerardo Parra hit a two-run double, and Jones hit his 25th homer of the season.

NOTES: Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Friday retroactive to Monday. ... The Orioles recalled OF Junior Lake and RHP Jorge Rondon from Triple-A Norfolk. ... Baltimore RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday. ... Orioles 1B Chris Davis led off the bottom of the 11th Wednesday with a walk-off homer, a club-record seventh for the Orioles this season. ...RHP Marcus Stroman (left knee surgery) is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays next week. He had rehabilitation start with Class A Lansing on Wednesday when he allowed no hits and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings. He will make one more rehab start Monday with Triple-A Buffalo. ...LHP David Price (13-5, 2.47 ERA) will start the middle game of the three-game series for Toronto with Wright (2-3, 4.99 ERA) starting for Baltimore.