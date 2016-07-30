Blue Jays tighten AL East standings with 6-5 win over Orioles

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays came out swinging Friday night and it was just enough to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5.

Jose Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion and Troy Tulowitzki hit solo homers in the first inning and right-hander Marco Estrada pitched six innings as the Blue Jays (58-45) handed the Orioles (58-44) their fourth straight defeat.

The Blue Jays moved to within a half game of the Orioles, who are first in the American League East.

Roberto Osuna pitched around a two-out double in the ninth inning to post his 22nd save of the season.

Manny Machado homered for the Orioles.

Orioles starter Kevin Gausman (2-8) allowed six hits, three walks and six runs in three innings. The right-hander struck out four.

"He was missing in the middle of the plate with his breaking ball," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He elevated a lot of pitches. He made some good pitches but not enough of them, especially against a good-hitting team."

Estrada (6-4) allowed five hits, two walks and four runs (three earned) and had six strikeouts.

"It was awesome to see the guys swinging, obviously," Estrada said. "Gausman's tough and we put some pretty good swings early on. We got a bunch of runs that I obviously needed so I'm just glad the guys put some swings together today and played incredible defense. It was a grind, for sure."

Joaquin Benoit replaced Estrada in the seventh and overcame his own error and a walk.

Jason Grilli took over in the eighth for Toronto and Machado hit his first to pitch right for his 22nd homer of the season to cut Toronto's lead to one. Grilli retired the next three batters.

Brad Brach had a perfect bottom of the eighth, replacing Vance Worley, who allowed one hit and one walk in pitching four scoreless relief innings.

"Worley did a great job," Showalter said. "Our guys grinded one of the better pitchers in the league and got him out of there and gave us a chance. I was proud of the way the guys got back in it, tough environment."

Showalter also was unhappy with some of calls on ball and strikes. He was out to talk to plate umpire Manny Gonzalez after catcher Matt Wieters had some words with the umpire during his at-bat in the top of the eighth.

The Orioles took the lead in the first on a two-run double by Mark Trumbo. It scored Hyun Soo Kim, who bunted for a single, and Machado, who walked. The runners moved up to second and third on a groundout to first by Chris Davis.

Toronto struck quickly in the bottom half.

Bautista led off with his 13th homer of the season, Encarnacion belted his 28th and Tulowitzki hit his 17th and the Blue Jays led 3-2.

It was the second time this season and the 35th time in franchise in which the Blue Jays have hit three homers in an inning.

"It was really a typical Baltimore-Toronto type game with two teams that really just slug it out," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "They went up with Trumbo with a big hit with a nice clutch two-out, two-strike hit. We answered right back."

The Orioles tied the score in the third on an error charged to catcher Russell Martin that allowed Machado to score from first on a groundout.

Machado walked before Davis grounded out to third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was shifted to the first-base side of the infield, and Machado kept running when he saw that no one was covering third. Martin got there late and could not handle the throw from first baseman Justin Smoak, and Machado scored with no one covering the plate.

"Heads up play by Manny," Showalter said.

"It's a very weird play because certain guys you shift and certain guys you don't," Gibbons said. "Ideally, with two outs you maybe just eat the ball but guys are trying to make plays."

The Blue Jays regained the lead with three runs in the third.

Encarnacion led off with a walk and when Wieters threw the ball into right field on an infield single by Michael Saunders, there were runners at second and third.

Tulowitzki's groundout to second scored one run. Martin and Kevin Pillar followed with RBI singles to give Toronto a 6-3 lead.

"I was just trying to get a feel for my curveball early in the game," Gausman said. "The one to Tulo was pretty good but the one to Bautista was up in the zone. Really in the whole game I was kind of out of whack. I was all over the place. My fastball command was terrible. I threw some good splits and that's the only reason I got through three innings."

The Orioles scored once in the fourth on a single by Jonathan Schoop, a double by Pedro Alvarez and a groundout to shortstop by J.J. Hardy.

NOTES: The Orioles signed RHP Logan Ondrusek to bolster their bullpen and designated RHP Chaz Roe for assignment. Ondrusek, who was pitching in Japan this season and in 2015 with the Yakult Swallows, spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. Ondrusek joined the Orioles in Toronto and will provide a fresh arm. ... Toronto signed C Erik Kratz to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo. Kratz, who played 34 games for Toronto in 2014, was recently designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Buffalo released C Tony Sanchez to make room for Kratz. ... Toronto LHP J.A. Happ (13-3, 3.27 ERA) starts the middle game of the three-game series Saturday against Baltimore RHP Yovani Gallardo (3-2, 5.37).