Happ shuts down Orioles as Jays move into first

TORONTO -- There was a change atop the American League East leaderboard on Saturday afternoon.

With J.A. Happ providing 11 strikeouts, Kevin Pillar having four RBIs and the supporting cast giving abundant support, the Toronto Blue Jays moved into first place in the AL East with a 9-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Devon Travis hit a solo homer and Russell Martin and Pillar each hit two-run doubles in the seven-run fifth as the Blue Jays (59-45) moved a half-game ahead of the Orioles (58-45), who have lost five in a row.

Pedro Alvarez homered for the Orioles.

"It means that we're playing good baseball," said Martin, the Blue Jays catcher who hit two doubles. "There's still a lot of baseball left but I feel we're starting to play good ball. We're swinging the bats well, we're playing good defense and we're pitching well. But the thing I like about this team is the consistency of our starting pitching."

Happ (14-3) held the Orioles to three hits, three walks and one run in winning his eighth straight decision. The left-hander has not lost since June 6.

"Russ did a good job back there today, we were on the same page," Happ said. "With these two offenses you never know. I was happy to get through the seventh. That's what I feel about our offense is that it's a matter of time."

"He was on today," Martin said. "His fastball was exploding toward the plate. Just a good mix of His two-seamer and his four-seamer and when he's getting ahead, for him that's the biggest thing.

"When you're aggressive and get ahead of hitters you can take a good hitter and take away his aggressiveness a little bit. When he is using both sides of the plate, up and down as well, it's like he has four different pitches just with his fastball. He had good life on his fastball."

Orioles starter Yovani Gallardo (3-3) allowed five hits, five walks and five runs in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five in losing for the first time in his career against the Blue Jays. He was 5-0 against them, including a playoff win last year.

"He didn't have command of his cutter today," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "They're in a good place right now and we will be again but most of the game was Happ."

Alvarez hit his 13th homer of the season on an 0-2 curveball with two outs in the second inning.

After leaving the bases loaded without scoring in the first inning, the Blue Jays didn't miss when presented opportunities in the fifth.

Travis tied the game with one out when he hit a 3-2 fastball to left for his seventh homer of the season.

Jose Bautista and Josh Donaldson walked and Edwin Encarnacion doubled in a run.

"I thought I made some pretty good pitches to Bautista," Gallardo said. "I made a made a pitch whenever I had to, unfortunately, it didn't go my way. After that I just let things get in my head a little bit. ... I threw a 3-1 changeup to Encarnacion. It was location more than anything."

Michael Saunders was walked intentionally. Mychal Givens replaced Gallardo and walked Troy Tulowitzki to force in a run. Martin and Pillar each hit two-run doubles to give Toronto a 7-1 lead.

"Just a flat breaking ball, he's been a little inconsistent with it when he's gotten into trouble," Showalter said of Givens. "They're a good offensive team and make you pay for mistakes. I think both balls he got hurt with were breaking balls over the plate."

Logan Ondrusek pitched a perfect bottom of the sixth for Baltimore.

Happ remained strong in the seventh, striking out the side.

Odrisamer Despaigne pitched the bottom of the seventh for Baltimore, giving up a walk to Saunders, a double to Martin and a two-run double to Pillar.

Happ allowed a single to J.J. Hardy to lead off the eighth and received a loud ovation from the crowd.

Happ agreed that there was a playoff atmosphere. "Since the (All-Star) break it's been unbelievable here," he said.

He was replaced by Joe Biagini, who gave up singles to Nolan Reimold and Adam Jones to load the bases. Jonathan Schoop forced Hardy at home on a squibber to Biagini, Manny Machado flied out to center but not deep enough to produce a run and left-hander Brett Cecil came in to strike out Chris Davis to end the inning without a run.

Jesse Chavez pitched a perfect ninth for Toronto.

NOTES: Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista started the game Saturday as DH with OF Melvin Upton, obtained in a trade with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, starting in right field. ... Toronto RHP Marco Estrada allowed five hits and four runs (three earned) Friday to earn the win. He has allowed five or fewer hits in 15 of his 18 starts this season. ... The Orioles are 37-16 (.698) at Camden Yards this season, the best home record in the majors. They have hit 82 home runs at home this season to lead the majors. ... Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez (11-1, 2.72 ERA) will face Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman (14-3, 3.47) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday at Rogers Centre.