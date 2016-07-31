Orioles win in 12th, halt five-game skid

TORONTO -- The Baltimore Orioles accomplished plenty with their 12-inning, 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

The ended a five-game losing streak, avoided being swept in three games by the Toronto Blue Jays and regained first place in the American League East.

Jonathan Schoop broke a tie with an RBI single and Adam Jones added a three-run homer in the four-run 12th as the Orioles salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

"Move on, another challenge our guys responded well to," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "We came here in first place, we're going to try to maintain it. It's going to be tough. We're not going to be backing into it. (Toronto is) good, Boston's good and New York's a week away from being right there, too. We've just got to take care of ourselves."

The Orioles (59-45) lead the Blue Jays (59-45) by a scant half game in the AL East.

Blue Jays left-hander Franklin Morales (0-1) walked Pedro Alvarez to open the 12th inning. He committed a balk on a pickoff throw to first and Alvarez was awarded second base.

Alvarez scored when Schoop singled to left with one out. J.J. Hardy then walked and Jesse Chavez replaced Morales.

Jones hit the first pitch for his 20th homer of the season to give Baltimore a four-run cushion.

Mychal Givens (8-1), who pitched the bottom of the 11th and erased a walk with a double-play grounder, picked up the win.

Logan Ondrusek pitched a perfect bottom of the 12th for the Orioles.

Troy Tulowitzki homered for Toronto but later left the game after being hit by a pitch on the right thumb delivered by Orioles starter Chris Tillman.

"A small, little chip fracture they call it so we'll see how he feels tomorrow and the next couple of days," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Asked whether he can play with it, Gibbons said. "It really depends if he could hold a bat or grip a baseball, that's what it comes down to."

"A little sore, obviously got me pretty good," Tulowitzki said.

He said that he can throw but has a problem gripping the bat.

"They told me just to see how it feels tomorrow." the shortstop said. "So get up, come to the field and see how it feels. Hopefully get some of that inflammation out of there.. And if I can throw, if I can grip a bat, we'll see how long it takes. Hopefully not too long."

Tillman allowed five hits, three walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander hit a batter, allowed a home run and struck out six.

"We had a tough stretch , it's good to come away with a win," Tillman said. "That's a good ballclub. They spoil a lot of pitches and make you work. (The bullpen) has been good all year. They picked me up big time today, hats off to them."

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez allowed four hits, three walks and two runs in seven innings. The right-hander struck out three.

"They have a solid pitching staff and their starters are really good," Showalter said. "You're going to have to get a well-pitched game to stay engaged in it. Chris was a big difference for us. We got some good innings out of the bullpen and then got the big hit."

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the second. Russell Martin doubled with one out and took third on Kevin Pillar's infield single to third. Devon Travis forced Pillar at second on a grounder to short and avoided the double play by beating the throw to first as Martin scored.

Tulowitzki led off the bottom of the fourth with his 18th home run of the season, a drive to left on a first-pitch changeup.

Tillman struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the sixth before hitting Tulowitzki with a pitch and walking Martin.

Darren O'Day entered the game and ended the inning on Pillar's popout to first.

Chris Davis walked to open the Baltimore seventh and Mark Trumbo doubled to left. Davis scored when Alvarez grounded out to second.

Mark Wieters tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left.

Tulowitzki, who was hit on the hand by the pitch, left the game in the top of the eighth. Josh Donaldson, who had been the designated hitter, moved to third base. Darwin Barney, who started the game at third base, moved to shortstop, replacing Tulowitzki.

NOTES: Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson started as DH Sunday with INF Darwin Barney playing third base. Donaldson tweaked his hamstring beating out an infield single on Saturday but it is not considered serious. ... Orioles OF Joey Rickard (right thumb ligament), who has a torn ligament in his right thumb that was injured July 20, will have be re-evaluated Monday and could have the bulky splint removed. The prognosis was that he would be out four to six weeks but the Orioles hope that he could return sooner. ... The Orioles have Monday off before they open a three-game series Tuesday at Camden Yards against the Texas Rangers. Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (3-3, 3.46 ERA) will face Rangers RHP Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.09 ERA) on Tuesday. ... The Blue Jays open a four-game series Monday in Houston and will start RHP Marcus Stroman (8-4, 4.92 ERA). The Astros' starter had not been determined.