Miley, long balls carry Orioles past reeling Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Wade Miley's past two starts have been a study in contrasts.

In his previous start, a no-decision against the New York Yankees, he allowed only one hit but walked seven.

On Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Baltimore Orioles left-hander allowed five hits and three runs but no walks.

This time, Miley (1-0) struck out eight in six innings for the win as the Orioles hit four home runs to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4.

"It's weird how that works, right?" Miley said. "I just spent some time slowing down a little bit throughout the week, slowing my delivery down and was able to command the fastball a little bit better, had the breaking ball a little bit tonight, was able to throw the back-door slider and then bury it when I needed to."

Chris Davis, Jonathan Schoop, J.J. Hardy and Seth Smith each hit a solo homer for the Orioles, who gave the Blue Jays (1-9) their seventh straight loss in their worst start in franchise history.

The Orioles (7-2) have won all four games they have played against the Blue Jays this season.

"We know what (Miley) is capable of," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "It's nice to see him shows us some things he can bring that we're going to be in need of."

Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez (0-1) allowed three home runs and seven hits overall in surrendering five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

"I felt like I was throwing the ball well early on," Sanchez said. "Towards the later part of the game, the balls kind of creeped into the middle. Curveballs that didn't have much depth to them and got hit hard. It was just one of those nights."

Justin Smoak hit a solo homer and had an RBI single for the Blue Jays.

"You just have to grind through it," Smoak said. "Yeah, it's early, but at the same time you want to win ballgames and you're playing against teams in the division that you're competing against. ... It'll turn and hopefully it's tomorrow."

Davis hit his third homer of the season to lead off the sixth, giving Baltimore a 5-3 lead. Sanchez was removed for Dominic Leone after Schoop's one-out single.

Darren O'Day replaced Miley and pitched around two singles in the seventh.

Brad Brach struck out the side in the eighth for Baltimore.

Smith hit his second homer of the season against Jason Grilli with two outs in the ninth.

Zach Britton allowed one run and three hits in the ninth but picked up his fifth save of the season and his 54th straight converted save opportunity overall.

Russell Martin led off the ninth with a single, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Devon Travis, who ended an 0-for-29 funk.

The Orioles led 1-0 in the second after Davis scored on a two-out wild pitch. Davis led off with a double and advanced to third on a groundout.

The Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second.

Kendrys Morales singled and went to third on a double by Troy Tulowitzki. Martin lined out to short before Smoak tied the score with an RBI single. Tulowitzki scored from third on a one-out error by Manny Machado on Darwin Barney's grounder to third.

Smoak hit his first home run of the season with two outs in the fourth to give Toronto a 3-1 lead.

Schoop hit his second homer of the season to lead off the fifth. Hyun Soo Kim then doubled and Hardy belted his first homer of the season to give Baltimore a 4-3 lead.

NOTES: Home plate umpire Dale Scott was removed from the field on a stretcher in the top of the eighth inning after he was hit in the mask by a foul tip. He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion. ... 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf strain) went on the disabled list Friday. He left the game Thursday after hitting an RBI double in the sixth inning. He missed part of spring training with the calf strain, which was aggravated Sunday in Tampa Bay. ... INF/OF Chris Coghlan had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo to share third base with INF Darwin Barney and INF Ryan Goins. Barney started Friday. C/1B Juan Graterol was designated for assignment to create 40-man roster room. ...The Orioles designated RHP Jason Garcia for assignment to make roster room for RHP Damien Magnifico, who was obtained Thursday night from the Milwaukee Brewers for an international signing bonus slot. ... The Orioles obtained LHP Paul Fry from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for an international bonus slot. RHP Parker Bridwell was designated for assignment to create roster room. ... Baltimore RHP Alec Asher (season debut) will start Saturday against Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (0-1, 5.73 ERA).