Mancini homers twice as Orioles top Blue Jays

TORONTO -- The Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays both took hits with injuries to their pitching on Sunday.

The difference is that the Orioles also had some hits with their bats, led by two home runs from Trey Mancini in an 11-4 victory over the Blue Jays

Mancini has seven home runs dating to last season, which ties a major league record for the most homers in a player's first 12 games of his career.

"It's humbling to hear that, especially with how many legends have played the game," Mancini said. "To make your mark in any way is really neat."

Craig Gentry and Manny Machado added one homer each and Dylan Bundy (2-1) pitched six runless innings for the Orioles.

Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Toronto against Vidal Nuno.

Before the game even started, the Blue Jays put starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez on the disabled list with a blister on his right middle finger.

The Orioles also were busy before the game, putting their closer Zach Britton on the disabled list with a left forearm strain.

It was a well-pitched game until Toronto starter J.A. Happ (0-3) left the game with what the club said was a sore left elbow in the fifth inning after throwing ball one to Orioles center fielder Adam Jones.

"The last pitch of the fourth inning I felt some kind of a pull, a tug, in the elbow," he said. "When I went back out there for the fifth and it just got progressively worse. My last pitch, I tried to throw a fastball, it just grabbed on me enough, kind of an involuntary type of reaction."

Happ will have an MRI exam on Monday.

"I think it's better to try to find out what's going on in there and try to make a decision from there," he said. "It was enough to where I was starting to lose effectiveness, which is disappointing because I felt the game was going well. I was kind of establishing myself again, bouncing back from the game before a little bit. A little concerning and definitely frustrating. "

Happ allowed four hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings.

"I thought he was rolling, I'm sitting there thinking he's got at least seven innings in him," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He was on. One of those things. Hopefully it's nothing major."

Joe Biagini replaced Happ with one out and J.J. Hardy at second base after a leadoff double.

Biagini allowed a single to right by Jones, who was caught in a run down between first and second. Hardy scored after second baseman Ryan Goins applied the tag on Jones.

Mancini hit a three-run homer with one out in the five-run sixth against Ryan Tepera. The first baseman's first homer of the game scored Mark Trumbo, who had singled, and Chris Davis, who had walked.

After Jonathan Schoop singled, Dominic Leone replaced Tepera and was greeted by Hardy's RBI double.

A wild pitch and Craig Gentry's sacrifice fly gave Baltimore a 6-0 lead.

Stefan Crichton replaced Bundy to make his major league debut in the seventh inning.

Bundy allowed five hits, one walk and struck out six in six innings.

"He's so much more than a thrower," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "It's been great to watch him and Kevin (Gausman) grow as pitchers."

Crichton allowed singles to Troy Tulowitzki and Russell Martin, the latter a drive off the bullpen fence in right field. Chris Coghlan scored Tulowitzki with a sacrifice fly.

Mancini led off the eighth with his fourth homer of the season to greet Matt Dermody, who also gave up two-run homers to Gentry and Machado.

Both used bats borrowed from Mancini.

"They used the same model," Mancini said. "It wasn't the same bat I used, they used one of my extra bats. It was pretty fun and pretty cool that they both hit home runs."

Pinch hitter Justin Smoak tripled to center with two out in the eighth. Jones crashed into the fence and was shaken but stayed in the game to complete the inning and was replaced in the ninth. Tulowitzki hit an RBI single and Tyler Wilson took over on the mound for Baltimore.

NOTES: The Blue Jays put RHP Aaron Sanchez (right middle finger blister) on the 10-day disabled list Sunday retroactive to Saturday and recalled LHP Matt Dermody from Triple-A Buffalo. Sanchez will be examined by a specialist in Kansas City. ... Orioles LHP Zach Britton (left forearm strain) was put on the 15-day disabled list and RHP Stefan Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. ... The Orioles and Blue Jays have days off on Monday. Baltimore will visit the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series starting Tuesday when RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0, 3.94 earned-run average) will face the Reds RHP Bronson Arroyo (0-2, 9.90 ERA). ... The Blue Jays open a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday and will start RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 1.76 ERA) against Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.23 ERA)