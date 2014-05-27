Preview: Orioles at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are having a difficult time stringing together wins all of a sudden. The Brewers will try to bounce back from a tough loss when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the second of a three-game interleague series on Tuesday. Milwaukee, which has gone over two weeks without posting back-to-back victories, let a two-run lead slip away in the ninth inning before falling in the 10th in Monday’s opener.

The Orioles were missing some pop in the lineup with Chris Davis on paternity leave and Matt Wieters injured, but Jonathan Schoop provided the power with a pair of home runs on Monday while Wieters’ replacement, Nick Hundley, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres over the weekend, drove in the go-ahead run in his team debut. The Brewers were the hottest team in baseball for most of the first month but are falling off that lofty pace with seven losses in the last 10 games. Baltimore is streaking in the opposite direction and has won three of its last four.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (5-2, 4.08 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-4, 4.92)

Chen had allowed three runs or fewer in six straight starts before getting knocked around for five runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings against Cleveland on Thursday. The Taiwan native notched only one strikeout in each of his last two turns. Chen is making his first start against Milwaukee and is 3-4 with a 4.39 ERA in seven career interleague starts.

Garza is winless in his last three starts and was charged with four runs on five hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings at Atlanta on Thursday. The 30-year-old notched a season-low one strikeout in that turn and had a three-start stretch without allowing a home run come to an end. Garza is 9-1 with a 3.03 ERA in 12 career starts against Baltimore, though he has not faced the Orioles since Sept. 3, 2010.

WALK-OFFS

1. Davis is expected to rejoin the team on Tuesday.

2. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez did not allow a run in any of his first 19 appearances but has surrendered seven earned runs in as many innings over his last seven appearances.

3. Baltimore LF Nelson Cruz has at least one extra-base hit in six of the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Brewers 3