Preview: Orioles at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles are having some trouble getting their games in in only nine innings. They will try to wrap things up in the standard length of time when the Brewers host the Orioles in the finale of a three-game interleague set on Wednesday. Baltimore and Milwaukee have traded 7-6 wins in 10 innings in the first two games of the series, with the Brewers winning in walk-off fashion on Tuesday to grab the momentum.

Tuesday’s slugfest featured five home runs but wasn’t decided until Milwaukee tied the game with some small ball in the ninth and then let Yovani Gallado, who is the starting pitcher for Wednesday’s finale, pinch hit in the 10th. Gallardo made the Orioles pay for an intentional walk with a walk-off double in a rare pinch hitting appearance. Orioles left fielder Nelson Cruz belted his major league-leading 17th home run earlier in the game and has five homers in the last eight contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (3-4, 3.83 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (2-3, 3.51)

Norris allowed four runs and six hits in six innings against Cleveland on Friday but got enough support to snap a three-start winless streak. The 29-year-old pitched well in his only previous start against a National League opponent this season, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings against Pittsburgh to pick up a win. Norris has made 11 career starts against Milwaukee, going 4-3 with a 4.30 ERA.

Gallardo had his start pushed back a few days due to an ankle injury but proved the health of that joint while turning on a pitch and legging out the double on Tuesday. He is making his first start since going 3 1/3 innings at Atlanta on May 20 and has not won since April 6 while owning only one quality start in his last four turns. Gallardo is making his first ever start against Baltimore and is 5-6 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 career interleague outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cruz has hit safely in eight straight games and recorded at least one extra-base hit in all but one of those contests.

2. Milwaukee SS Jean Segura is 4-for-9 with two runs and two RBIs in the series.

3. Baltimore LHP Johan Santana (shoulder) is still rehabbing at extended spring training and can opt-out of his contract on June 1.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Brewers 4