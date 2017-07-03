The Baltimore Orioles received solid efforts from two of the players they need to turn things around in order to stay in contention. Now at the halfway point of their season, the Orioles begin a big seven-game road trip prior to the All-Star break when they open a three-game series at the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Manny Machado, who is hitting just .217, smacked a three-run homer to back seven scoreless innings by struggling starter Kevin Gausman in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tampa Bay at home. "I hope so," manager Buck Showalter told reporters when asked if those performances were an indication of a turnaround. "It's something that has to happen for us to get where we need to get." The Brewers remain in first place in the National League Central, but they saw their lead cut to two games following Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. With Chase Anderson going on the 10-day disabled list last week, Milwaukee will give a spot start to southpaw Brent Suter.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (3-6, 4.54 ERA) vs. Brewers LH Brent Suter (0-1, 4.20)

Miley has failed to get through six innings in five consecutive starts, allowing 22 earned runs in 20 2/3 frames during the slump. He also has an unsightly 8.83 ERA over his last four road outings, serving up six home runs in that span and issuing more walks (13) than strikeouts (10). The Louisiana native has a 5.17 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers and an 8.38 mark in two appearances at Miller Park.

Suter will be making his fourth career start and second of the season, the first of which saw him give up three runs in 4 2/3 innings during a loss at St. Louis on June 13. He has a 3.48 ERA in seven relief appearances in 2017, striking out 10 batters in 10 1/3 innings. The Harvard product was 3-1 with a 4.42 mark in 10 games (eight starts) for Triple-A Colorado Springs before his recall in late June.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers IF Eric Sogard is 3-for-23 over a seven-game span to cause his average to fall from .366 to .326.

2. Baltimore C Caleb Joseph is 9-for-14 with a home run and five runs scored over his last five games.

3. Orioles closer Zach Britton (forearm) is scheduled to have his final rehab appearance Monday with Single-A Frederick.

PREDICTION: Brewers 8, Orioles 7